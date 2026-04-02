People queue to fill their two-wheelers in Ahmedabad, India, on 23 March. Photo credit: Yousuf Sarfaraz

Among the many ideological predilections that Donald Trump and Narendra Modi share as agents of history is this: they spend the best part of any year reviling their political opponents in language more foul than fair, and on charges more fake than valid.

If Trump lets go of no opportunity to dub the Democrats and their governments in various states as enemies to the ideal of American Greatness, Modi peddles relentlessly the desirability of instituting a single-party rule (namely, that of his party) all across the republic in order to obviate the damage done to the ideals of Vishwagurudom by opposition-ruled governments – with never any exceptions made or below-the-belt epithet spared.

Both find their true mettle in doing dirt on all previous governments who are held culpable for everything which, in their view, is wrong, and both claim credit for gigantic strides made, however more imagined than verifiable.

Both believe that state institutions are meant to keep the political opposition on a leash and leave their cronies free, however nefarious their transgressions.

Where any segment of the media shows some spine in calling a spade a spade, it is roundly castigated as the bearer of an “anti-national” agenda and sought to be brought back on to the straight and narrow, be it by enticement or intimidation.

Indeed, this book is an archive of analysis and investigation that stretches a long way, but just to make the point for what follows.

Call for ‘team’ work

Notwithstanding the round-the-clock rubbishing of the political opposition, replete with street-level invective, should their situations flounder, not a minute is lost in calling upon the reviled opponents to come follow the leader with no questions asked, all in the interests of “national security” and the common good.

Thus, as the dastardly Israeli-American invasion of Iran, transgressing all norms of international law, proceeds, however rebuked and battered by the Iranian response, leading to a fuel crunch this side of the Strait of Hormuz, Modi has, in a meeting conducted virtually with the chief ministers of various states, made a pitch for ‘team’ work in obviating the effects of the fuel crunch. He made it to those whom he denigrates without let or hindrance day after day.

Notwithstanding the lecture format of the meet, we say hallelujah to this initiative but throw in some caveats.

Can the nation hope that this initiative may in the coming days become a precursor to a new mode of governance, one in which political opponents in and out of governance are treated as co-equals in democratic legitimacy and deserving of the same status as those who belong to the ruling side?

Might we expect that some sense of mortification may assail Modi and his dispensation that, after all, he should be asking for teamwork from those whom they never fail to denigrate as forces inimical to the national interest, even though they represent together over 60% of the popular democratic choice?

Can we expect that this dispensation will not return to its chronic abuse of those whom it now seeks to woo?

Desirable calls on further teamwork

Who does not know that the lack of teamwork thus far over the last decade or so of rule has had its roots in not just a schism between right-wing rule and opposition rule but also in fatal cleavages wrought by the Modi-led right-wing among the body politic?

When have state-patronised vigilante groups in such quantity abandoned and ravaged India’s time-honoured cultural unities and composite ways of living as during the last decade or so?

When has hate been as brazenly articulate among the highest scions of the establishment ever before, at such cavalier liberty to multiply and hound?

Is it possible that Modi is unaware of all this?

If he is unaware, so much the worse for governmental sentience.

If he is aware, should we not desire that his next meeting with state chief ministers bear upon this most desperately urgent agenda to seek teamwork in hauling back the demons of hate, in refurbishing the equality of rights all across the body politic, in punishing policing wherever proven to be sectarian, and in devising ways to further inter-communal interactions, causes, traditions, and rights?

How about invoking teamwork in order to examine the collapse of state institutions into partisan skulduggery, to find a new will to render democratic dialogue credible and fair among legislative institutions?

Imagine that: dialogue and debate should rightly seem the correct way to Modi to sort out international conundrums while at once setting a model of rule at home which does everything to reduce dialogue and debate to a travesty, always subservient to the will of the dispensation.

How about invoking teamwork to explore the most non-partisan and the most healthful models of educating young Indians in schools and colleges, finding not cronies but educationists wedded to the ideals of the constitution to develop courses of study and reading materials thereof?

How about teamwork in the matter of devising institutional ways to encourage citizens to offer free and fearless suggestions and critiques of policy without branding any as agents of this or that enemy?

And so on across a vast spectrum of collective life that today stands riven by animosities and suspicions thrown always at the door of those who question the dictum of the day.

How about teamwork in the desperate need to unite all Indians as citizens, notwithstanding the language they speak, the clothes they wear, the food they eat, the books they read, the gods they pray to, the music they like – the party they vote for?

After all, should the prime minister’s welcome call to teamwork remain restricted only to the matter of petrol, diesel, and gas, or should it extend to a philosophical/humanist reach that may accord to the nation a new oneness and, thereby, a willing resolve and energy to achieve values and collective material ends that truly behove a Vishwaguru?