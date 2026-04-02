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Geoff Bower's avatar
Geoff Bower
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A colourful if depressing tale, Badri Raina: thank you.

There seems to be no end to the hypocrisy and lies of our narcissistic, theocratic "leaders" and their parties clinging to power. Even a slightly left wing Labor (spelling not their strong point) government in Australia is slithering down the path of compliance with our glorious American "Ally" while betraying the very policies on which it was elected. I am sorry for your Modi experience. Our populist Prime Idiot, Albanese welcomed Modi as a Rock Star when he visited here. It all makes sense now!!

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