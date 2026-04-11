A woman holds a picture of late Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the ceremony. Photo credit: Majid Asgaripour

Millions of Iranians took to the streets to mark the 40 day of the mourning of the deaths of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, various other leaders, and the school children of Minab on Thursday, 9 April.

Iran’s leaders and 170 schoolchildren in Minab were killed in the first day of US-Israeli bombings on 28 February, initiating a war which continued for 38 days.

Large-scale processions were held in various parts of the country, including the capital, Tehran, throughout the day and late in the night. People waved Iranian flags, shouted slogans, and expressed condolences to people killed in the war.

During the day, a written message from the new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei was read to the nation in which he appreciated the popular participation in the country’s defense and reiterated Iran’s resolve to stand up against imperialist onslaughts in the future.

A temporary ceasefire was reached between Iran and the US on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump said that he accepted Iran’s 10-point proposal for talks. Both the countries have agreed to participate in peace talks in Pakistan’s Islamabad scheduled to be started on Friday.

Though the fate of the ceasefire hangs in the balance following Israel’s continued attacks on Lebanon, in complete violation of the peace proposals submitted by Iran.

During his address, Khamenei reiterated that Iran will never abandon the resistance forces in the region as it considers them a “united entity”.

Several other leaders, including the speaker of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, have demanded an immediate halt to all Israeli aggressions in Lebanon, calling it essential for any peace in the region.

Iran has also refused to open the Strait of Hormuz until Israel ends its attacks on Lebanon.

Iranian demonstrators chant slogans while holding Iranian flags and a poster of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei during a gathering at Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) Square in Tehran. The demonstration followed the announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the conflict with the United States and Israel. Photo credit: Vahid Salemi

Unity is crucial for national defense

During his address to the nation, Khamenei underlined that the US-Israeli war has strengthened Iranian unity.

Weeks before the war, Iran had witnessed large-scale protests against the government’s failure to address people’s basic economic needs.

Appealing to the masses for their increased support to the government, Khamenei underlined that it is significant for a strong and stable Iran amidst the threats of wars and external interventions.

“What is necessary at this time to achieve this strategic slogan [of powerful Iran] and goal of the martyred leader is the continued presence of our dear people, as they have done for the past forty days. This presence is a key pillar of the status in which powerful Iran has established itself today,” Khamenei said.

He denied that the temporary ceasefire would mean the end of war and warned the people to stay vigilant, reminding them how their constant mobilizations throughout the war played a crucial role in the country’s defenses.

“Even if it is presumed that we have entered a phase of military silence, it is the duty of every citizen capable of being present in the streets, neighborhoods, and mosques to intensify their participation.”

Khamenei also cautioned the Iranian people, asking them to be skeptical of all the information they are receiving from the media organizations controlled by the “enemy” countries. He claimed the primary objective of these media organizations is to create misinformation about the country and sow disunity among the people.

Iran wants peace in the region

Khamenei appealed to the countries in the Persian Gulf to distance themselves “from the arrogant powers who never miss an opportunity and exploit” them.

He vouched for good neighborly relations with his country’s southern neighbors, saying Iran is waiting for a “proper response” from them to demonstrate its goodwill and brotherhood.

Iran targeted US military bases and other locations inside countries in the Persian Gulf after they were allegedly used by the US to launch attacks against Iranian targets. Iran has maintained that its retaliations were not aimed at these countries, demanding that all US military bases from the region be withdrawn.

However, most of the countries in the Persian Gulf have blamed Iran for attacking them.

“To our southern neighbors, I say: you are witnessing a miracle. So look properly and understand it well, stand in the right place, and beware of the false promises of the evil ones,” Khamenei said during his address.

Khamenei also reiterated some of the Iranian demands mentioned in its 10-point proposal for peace negotiations with the US, claiming Iran will never abandon its rightful demands.

Iran will “certainly demand compensation for every single damage inflicted, the blood money for the martyrs, and the blood money for the wounded” in this war and take the management of the Strait of Hormuz to “a new stage”.

Close to 3,000 Iranians were killed, over 25,000 others were wounded and millions were displaced due to the indiscriminate bombings carried out by the US and Israel between 28 February and 6 April.

The Iranians have accused the US and Israel of war crimes by deliberately targeting its civilian and economic infrastructure during the war.