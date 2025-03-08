Athens during the protests on 5 March 2025. Source: PAME

Mass mobilizations continue in Greece as workers, students, and the public demand justice for the 57 people killed in the Tempi train crash two years ago. Following unprecedented protests on 28 February and 5 March, trade unions have called for more rallies on Friday 7 March, coinciding with a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his New Democracy cabinet in parliament.

Demonstrations began early on Friday, led by students and education workers. More groups are expected to join throughout the day, culminating in a central demonstration in the evening at Athens’ iconic Syntagma Square.

Reflecting on the mobilizations, the All-Workers’ Militant Front (PAME) reaffirmed its commitment to fighting neoliberal policies that are causing daily catastrophes comparable to Tempi. “Our decision is that this magnificent struggle must go all the way […] No matter what it takes, no matter what toil and sacrifice is required to ensure that we do not experience another Tempi.”

Protesters commemorate the victims of the Tempi train crash. Source: PAME

In response to the protests, Mitsotakis proposed to modernize the railway network by 2027. However, given the government’s poor track record on the matter and the fact that outsourcing maintenance to a foreign company is allegedly part of the government’s proposal, these promises have done little to soothe public outrage.

Just hours before the Tempi train crash anniversary, HARSIA, the public agency responsible for investigating railway accidents, released a report acknowledging that many of the systemic safety “gaps” that led to the tragedy remain unresolved. The report highlights not only the need to upgrade the railway network, but also to increase hiring and training of workers and install control systems, which have been delayed for years. Given all this, Mitsotakis’ promises are seen as too little, too late.

Side by side with PAME, the Communist Party of Greece (KKE), and other left-wing organizations, demonstrators are calling for a complete overhaul of the system to achieve real justice. Pledging to hold not only New Democracy accountable, but also centrist and left-leaning parties that have supported austerity. The KKE stated that the movement is not simply about changing the government, as that would only result in a new cabinet committed to the same policies. Instead, the party said that the real priority should be to channel public anger into building an entirely new, socialist system. “The solution lies in consolidating the people’s distrust of the government, the bourgeois state, the policies they implement, the strategic choices they make on behalf of the ruling class,” KKE stated.

Government officials attempted to discredit the protests, claiming they are a threat to national security during a volatile time for the region. Authorities also tried to justify police violence against protesters, though these narratives have largely failed to gain traction and left the door open for even stronger mobilizations over the coming weeks.