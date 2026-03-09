Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and India’s prime minister Narendra Modi concluded over a dozen bilateral agreements during Modi's two-day visit to Israel. Photo credit: PMO India

Let us cut through the disingenuous hogwash: India is now unabashedly in the Zionist camp.

It is best to acknowledge that Modi’s recent two-day trip to Netanyahu land must by hindsight seem intriguing in its timing.

Some 48 hours before the criminal assassination of Iran’s head of state (about which no statement has come from India’s prime minister), Shri Modi expressed full support for Israel in his address to the Knesset, calling it a “partner”.

That he condemned the Hamas attack of 7 October, making “terror” his common theme, but did not make mention of the genocide in Gaza, rubbing in the insult by praising the mercenary Board of Peace initiative lorded exclusively by Trump, clearly marked India’s shift in its West Asia policy.

Curiously, the Israeli envoy in India has made what reads like an exculpatory statement with regard to the timing of the Modi visit and the attack that followed within hours after he left.

One cannot but wonder why he thought it necessary to do so.

One may also note the speculation that the dead Epstein’s live-wire files are engendering bonds that may otherwise have seemed unlikely, such as, for example, Trump’s acquiescence with Netanyahu’s plan to invade Iran in conjunction.

Nor is it inconceivable that Netanyahu has had the coming Israeli elections in mind, which he must win to stay out of jail.

Right-wing shift

The old right-wing position on the Israel/Palestine imbroglio ended with Vajpayee, who stood firmly with the Palestine cause.

The new is fully expressive of the Savarkarite theorisation on cultural/historical issues.

In his seminal Six Great Epochs of Indian History Savarkar wrote that ‘we become Hindus only through acts of violence’ (add, supremacist violence, as he counted the ‘colonisation’ of the ‘tribals’ (read Adivasis) as the first great episode of how we became Hindus – see here.

His militarist nationalism (“Hinduise the military, militarise Hindudom” he admonished) was built assiduously as a Hinduism alternate to Gandhi’s pacifist and pluralist one, which was ridiculed as an effeminate construct responsible through history for the sufferings of Hindus at the hands of aggressive invaders.

If I may qualify for one word Sonia Gandhi’s politically sentient and morally uplifting articleon the issue, the Indian government’s new stance on West Asia realities may be as much acquiescence as “abdication”.

With a common animus against Islam, Zionists and Savarkarites thus stand together on a grounding cultural ideology, buttressed by meaty militarist, technological and financial interests, requiring the subjugation of egalitarian, democratic iterations.

Gone is the time when India’s distinction as a principled republican state lay in never shirking the leadership onus to speak truth to power (should not the indiscriminate massacre in Gaza draw the same quality of opprobrium as the extermination of innocent Jews in the ’30s?)

Now, Trump, Netanyahu, Modi and other kindred satraps are together in the belief that no nation may become vishwaguru unless it embraces the Nietzschean thesis that power must be spoken to truth, rather than truth to power.

Thus, the genealogy of morals teaches us that God (Zarathustra) meant some to rule with ruthless dominance; and, that morality is simply the clever ploy l that the undeserving weak in turn deploy to blackmail that order.

As to justifications, it is not the constitutions of sovereign states, or that defunct archive called the rules-based international order supposedly to be ensured by the toothless United Nations Organisation which need validate the dominance of the puissant haves, and the corresponding liquidation of the powerless, so long as texts can be found within scriptures that warrant such convictions and operations.

Thus if Genesis 15 grants the Zionists the right to all the lands between the Euphrates and the Mediterranean, the Sanatan epics and sundry other texts certify Modi-led India’s claim to an Akhand Bharat destiny.

As to America, shining city on the hill, her self-designated “exceptionalism” is of course too well known in its depredations worldwide to be mistaken or thwarted, however it comes a cropper in its gauche interventions time after time (Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Iran, to name just the most egregious episodes).

If for long years of fanciful liberal democracy under the namby-pamby Nehru and his dreamy-eyed followers a decolonised India harboured the ideal of furthering a world of peaceful and just togetherness, (un-disfigured by avaricious war-mongers), of human equality, of non-discriminatory fraternity, of institutions that would at all times strive in upright and transparent ways to enable and safeguard such ideals, that infantile theory of state and human community now stands erased in favour of racial and denominational supremacy “authorised” by edicts that supercede man-made doctrines.

Crucially, those that have access to incalculable coffers and superhuman technologies ipso facto come to be the new ruling class not of a nation here or there but of the world, making the notion of sovereignty of states a pathetic residue of sissy times.

Obstacles

Yet, obstacles continue to mar the unimpeded reign of the new thuggery.

Imagine that as the mighty American forces proceed to demolish the evil Iran, only a quarter of the American public endorse the gumption.

Not just that: among America’s legislators, droves express open disapproval that Trump should have invaded a sovereign nation without the constitutionally mandatory authorisation of the Congress (Senate and House).

Ask Anurag Thakur, Nishikant Dubey, Giriraj Singh et al, and all these – namely 75% of the American public and a majority of American legislators – qualify to be dubbed traitors as were those at home who asked questions about Galwan and Operation Sindoor.

Nor may official spokespersons of the Trump dictatorship be excused for publicly acknowledging the actual number of jets and men lost in the war thus far.

Rahul Gandhi’s evil influence

This must make it clear that Rahul Gandhi’s wicked influence ranges far and wide, and infects American people and legislators alike with the subversive notion that they may disagree with the government of the day without being branded anti-national.

Equally, corporate media moghuls of viksit Bharat propaganda vintage, bolsters of unquestionable jingoism, may note that many media outlets in Trump’s America still call a spade a spade with principled conviction, and worst of all, that Trump does not run away from accosting them repeatedly in public interactions, not shutting down their prerogative to question his policies and proceedings, however he abuses and reviles those he thinks are hostile to him, or seeks in indirect ways to deplete their independence.

Tailpiece

To the Iranians we say: your principled resolve to defend your sovereign rights against overwhelming odds is a beacon to beleaguered peoples everywhere.

We wish you success of your commitment, as you practice the ideal that our own laureate, Tagore, once set forth – if nobody stands with you, walk alone in the path of what is right (ekla chalo re).

Better a noble martyrdom than abject surrender.

Note that the aggressors are already running out of excuses as to why they did what they did, and do not know how to call back the dogs of war, now that their bluff has been called with such principled resistance.

Did not we in India often stand up to invaders at great cost and without decisive successes?

We may well expect that they will soon turn tail as they did from Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, to the obloquy of their own people.

As to Bharat, time will tell how long her honeymoon with the guilty will last.