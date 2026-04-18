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Christian McBride's avatar
Christian McBride
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By the time I got to the end of the article TRT or Roya are on Instagram saying Straight is closed lol. Israel out of Gaza, West Bank, Lebanon and Syria. Is the only way peace can be achieved.

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