Kajsa Ekis Ekman, a Swedish author, literaty critic, and journalist, addresses the “two-front war” against women, marked by the conservative right’s abortion rights backlash and the progressive left’s problematic views on prostitution and gender identity. She critiques neoliberal and far-left perspectives on sex work, advocating for the term “prostitution” to highlight the dangers and exploitation within the industry, especially on platforms like OnlyFans. Kajsa also discusses the global exploitation of surrogacy and calls for its ban due to the suffering of women and commodification of babies. Furthermore, she criticizes the exploitation of empathy for women to justify military interventions and the selective empathy displayed by some feminists towards certain victims while ignoring others. Kajsa defends feminism as a relevant force against violence and inequality, emphasizing the importance of feminists focusing on the dialectical conflict between men and women and advocating for ad hoc movements and alliances to address specific issues like prostitution and surrogacy. She touches on the gendered fear-mongering used to garner support for geopolitical conflicts, the instrumentalization of women’s rights for Western agendas, and the need for feminists to hold their line and avoid conflating issues. She also reflects on the state of contemporary society, criticizing the pursuit of money and fame at the expense of values and equality, drawing parallels with the Epstein scandal and the P. Diddy documentary. Finally, Kajsa emphasizes the need for analytical tools that fit the task at hand, arguing that feminism is not a geopolitical tool and should not be used to justify military interventions or ignore the complexities of international relations.