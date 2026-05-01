Video showed activists raising their hands on board one of the vessels intercepted by Israeli forces. Photo credit: Global Sumud Flotilla



Israeli forces attacked the global flotilla coalition sailing toward Gaza during the night of 29 to 30 April in the Mediterranean Sea. “This is unlawful seizure of human beings on the open sea near Crete, an assertion that israel can operate with total impunity, far beyond its own borders, with no consequences,” wrote the Global Sumud Flotilla, one of the initiatives participating in the effort.

One part of the flotilla was boarded by Israeli forces and their crew kidnapped, while others managed to evade the attack. Morana Miljanović, who is steering the support vessel Shireen, describes how the flotilla was attacked in international waters not only by drones, as she had witnessed on previous occasions, but also by armed ships of different sizes. Despite the extremely stressful circumstances, those on board the Shireen remained composed, Miljanović adds, thanks to comprehensive preparations. “While a terrorist attack in the middle of the Central Mediterranean should be a shocking thing—we were ready,” she adds, contextualizing this as a result of Israel's record of gross infringement of international law.

The attack occurred in international waters, more than 600 nautical miles from the Gaza Strip and only 60 nautical miles from Greek territorial waters. “No state has the right to claim, police, or occupy international waters,” the Global Sumud Flotilla said. “Yet, that is exactly what israel has done, extending its regime of control outward, occupying the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Europe.”

Reactions from the European Union and European governments have been mild. Apart from brief statements made by EU spokespeople appealing to Israel to uphold international and humanitarian law, no substantial response has appeared on the communication channels of, for example, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen—who has recently spoken ardently about freedom of navigation in the context of the Strait of Hormuz. Similarly, no urgent comment was published by EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Šuica, whose office should presumably have something to communicate about the events of last night.

This is despite clear violations of maritime law and acts of state terrorism by Israel, as outlined by lawyers and support groups of crew members in their countries of origin. Miljanović suggests that the EU and its member states should begin by going back to the basics. “EU Member States can begin by respecting their obligation to protect human rights,” she told Peoples Dispatch. “As subjects of international law, they can begin by respecting their obligations under international law, which include: not participating in genocide, not facilitating genocide, and doing everything in their power to prevent genocide. They should not export weapons to an entity that is in the process of committing genocide and other acts of aggression such as ethnic cleansing and the bombing of neighboring countries.”

A more vocal reaction from the political establishment came from left parties on both EU and national levels rather than from the self-proclaimed sovereignists. “Once again, Israel claims responsibility for the kidnapping of peaceful citizens. This time off the coast of Greece,” La France Insoumise's Emma Fourreau, a participant of previous flotilla attempts, wrote on social media. “Does the Mediterranean Sea now belong to them? Will the EU once again remain cowardly silent?”

“There are dozens of European citizens on board,” echoed Podemos Member of the European Parliament Irene Montero. “This is a serious violation of international law that the Spanish government and the European Commission must prevent: they are responsible for their safety.”

While Israeli authorities originally claimed the assault extended to more than 50 ships participating in the initiative, activists aboard report that the attack led to the abduction of over 150 crew from 21 ships, while others were able to avoid interception and reach refuge in Greek seas. Additionally, reports indicate that the crew of one more vessel, intercepted and damaged by Israeli forces, was left to float in open sea.

The danger of new attacks continues in coming hours, flotilla members warn, appealing to solidarity movements to remain vigilant. Miljanović emphasizes that she places significantly more hope in popular mobilizations and workers” actions of support than a sudden change of heart by the EU and its members. “I place my hope primarily in people,” she says. “People who organize and refuse militarization, people in whose communities drone factories are built, people who understand that their lives can be freer, more dignified, more equal if we collectively organize toward making the lives of all of us equally worthy and free.”

Snap demonstrations have been announced in dozens of cities across the region, including in Italy, where attacks on the last flotilla attempt in 2025 led to a wave of general strikes and mobilization that brought the country to a standstill. “The Israeli Navy now considers itself the master of the seas and acts with no regard for international law, flouting with impunity a system of rules that Western governments have amply demonstrated they have no intention of defending,” the grassroots union Unione Sindacale di Base (USB) wrote on Thursday in an appeal to join the day's protests.