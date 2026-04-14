US President Donald Trump | Photo: Win McNamee

There is growing expectation in Tehran that the Islamabad talks with the US may open the door leading into the rose garden. But footfalls still echo in the memory, as the US has been an utterly unreliable and unscrupulous interlocutor.

The Islamabad talks on Saturday lasting 21 hours ended without a deal. The US Vice President JD Vance, in a very short news conference at Islamabad, blamed Iran for not accepting American terms. As he put it, “We need to see an affirmative commitment that [Iran] will not seek a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve nuclear weapons. That is the core goal of the president of the United States, and that's what we've tried to achieve through these negotiations.”

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said that the two sides reached a consensus on some issues but held different views regarding 2-3 important matters. Baqaei said the talks covered some new issues with their own complexities, such as the Strait of Hormuz, but stressed that diplomacy never ends, as it is a tool to preserve national interests and “stands ready for all kinds of sacrifices.”

Baqaei later told Iran's state television, “Naturally, from the beginning we should not have expected to reach an agreement in a single session. No one had such an expectation.” And Tehran is “confident that contacts between us and Pakistan, as well as our other friends in the region, will continue.”

On their part, Pakistani mediators called on the US and Iran to maintain the ceasefire. Foreign minister Ishaq Dar said Islamabad would try to facilitate a new dialogue between Iran and the US in the coming days.

Such tough situations have a history of grandstanding by protagonists, but that hasn't happened here and gives hope that it is far too premature to write off that the peace track ended in a train crash. After all, the negotiations were initially expected to be indirect, but the two political leaderships are now engaging in direct discussions for the first time since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Vance separately met Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and foreign minister Abbas Araqchi for two hours.

Previously, the plan was for the two delegations to sit in separate rooms while Pakistani mediators relayed messages between them. “However, now, in a significant shift, our sources close to the mediators say that the two teams are holding direct talks in the presence of Pakistani intermediaries,” Al Jazeera reported.

Also, the negotiations have moved beyond general issues and, in some cases, entered technical discussions. Iranian media reported that “specialists from both sides are now reviewing detailed aspects of unresolved matters, including the implementation of regional de-escalation measures and the assessment of the ceasefire in southern Lebanon.”

The talks are very important for Vance himself, as he personally sought this role from Trump. Another reason for Trump's selection was the deep mistrust between Tehran and Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff following the US and Israeli attacks after two previous rounds of negotiations. Nevertheless, Witkoff and Kushner, both Jews with close ties to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied Vance.

At any rate, finalising an agreement may take weeks or months and will likely require extending the current two-week ceasefire. That requires patience and fortitude. Whereas an inventory of the war highlights only Trump's fickle-minded temperament and Netanyahu's tenacity bordering on obsession. Netanyahu has admitted that the US-Israeli attacks on Iran were “something I've longed to do for 40 years.”

In the 13 months since Trump took office until the outbreak of the war, Netanyahu met with Trump on average every two months for face-to-face meetings (apart from multiple remote meetings), unmatched by any foreign leader.

According to the New York Times, Trump's irreversible decision to go to war was reached on 11 February, in the famous Situation Room at the White House, where Netanyahu and the head of Mossad delivered Trump a spectacular story of the decapitation of Iranian leaders, with a happy ending.

The Times wryly noted that none of Trump's close associates—Vance, secretary of state Rubio or the CIA director Ratcliffe—saw Netanyahu's presentation and his closing argument as anything more than a livestream for young children, and they were well aware that their boss might believe in fairy tales, yet none of them were willing to resign in protest.

Vance disclosed in Islamabad yesterday that he spoke with Trump at least half a dozen times during the talks and noted, “The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement, and I think that's bad news for Iran much more than it's bad news for the United States of America.”

Herein lies the danger. Trump is notoriously prone to mood swings and has a propensity to believe in the last person he spoke with. It may seem child-like innocence, but in this case, chafing under public ridicule in the US as well as internationally for having “lost” the war, Trump is under immense pressure to do something.

Meanwhile, the Zionist lobby that has easy access to Trump's ears must be working overtime to block any US-Iran agreement. On the other hand, as the final hours ticked down, there was little indication that Iran was ready to agree to Trump's ultimatum.

Li Haidong, a professor at China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times last week that based on past patterns, when confronted with mounting pressure, the US has at times escalated tensions while at other moments abruptly shifted course with tactical adjustments. This makes Washington's next move highly unpredictable.

The Chinese professor noted that “the current dynamics suggest that Tehran is unlikely to make meaningful concessions, while Washington also faces significant constraints in altering its own position. Coupled with Israel's role in shaping the conflict, this latest ultimatum [by Trump] that Iran could be “taken out” if it did not meet his newly updated deadline is likely to unfold in a more dramatic and uncertain manner.”

But that does not mean the war can end only on Washington's terms; war is more likely to become protracted. Iran no longer trusts the US and will only accept an end of the war with guarantees that it won't be attacked again.

Above all, the resurgent IRGC remains confident that it would “deprive the US and its allies of the region's oil and gas for years” if Trump carries out his threat to attack power plants and bridges. An Iranian official told the media that the process of preparing new infrastructure for managing vessel traffic in the Strait of Hormuz has been completed by Iran, and more than 100 vessels of various nationalities have so far submitted written requests to transit the strait under the new protocol.