British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper (centre-right) hosts a virtual meeting on the Strait of Hormuz in London, Britain, 2 April 2026. A virtual meeting on the Strait of Hormuz hosted by Britain on Thursday called for "the immediate and unconditional reopening of the Strait," signaling increased diplomatic pressure and coordinated sanctions on Iran. Photo credit: Michael Peat

And fourth, Indian media have spread misconceptions over the meeting convened by the UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper on Thursday 2 April, regarding the situation around the Strait of Hormuz. Far-fetched conclusions are drawn that the meeting marked the first step toward forming a coalition to restore safe passage; plans include clearing mines from the waterway in consultation with military planners in the coming weeks, and so on.

We should not frighten the Indian community living in the Persian Gulf region. A military confrontation with Iran is not even in the wildest dreams of anyone in Europe. The US didn’t even attend the London meet.

The statement issued after the event does not contemplate coercive measures, let alone military solutions. The London statement outlined 4 action points: first, “increase diplomatic pressure on Iran, including through the UN”; second, “explore co-ordinated economic and political measures, such as sanctions”; third, “work together with the International Maritime Organisation”; and fourth, “joint arrangements to support greater market and operational confidence.”

Interestingly, Canberra, one of the few participating countries with credible maritime capability to mount amphibious operations, categorically ruled itself out from any such wild adventure. The Australian FM who attended the London meeting has since issued an unequivocal statement on 3 April, which underscored the following:

“The focus of last night’s meeting was diplomatic and civilian initiatives countries could pursue to make the Strait of Hormuz accessible and safe… Australia is not taking offensive action against Iran, and we are not deploying troops on the ground in Iran. The Australian Government continues to support de-escalation and the resolution of this conflict.”

Equally, France openly opposes any military option. President Emmanuel Macron said attempts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by military means would take an uncertain amount of time and expose participants to risks from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC]. “Military intervention has never been the option that we’ve chosen, and we think it’s unrealistic,” Macron said. Italy and Germany also have opposed the entire US-Israeli aggression against Iran.

India chose to avoid even a cursory reference to the Strait of Hormuz. Its readout was titled “Foreign Secretary’s participation in the meeting hosted by the UK on the situation in West Asia (2 April 2026)”. India did not sign up for the joint statement.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council postponed a vote scheduled for Friday on authorising the use of “defensive” force to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz from Iranian attacks following reservations on the part of 3 out of 5. veto-holding members—France, Russia and China.

China has taken a strong position. “Authorising member states to use force would amount to legitimising the unlawful and indiscriminate use of force, which would inevitably lead to further escalation of the situation and lead to serious consequences,” said Chinese ambassador Fu Cong.

Suffice to say, it is hard to see Russia and China supporting a resolution that treats stability in the Strait of Hormuz exclusively as a security issue. Also, disagreements over the resolution have arisen among the 10 non-permanent members of the UN Security Council. On its part, Tehran has forewarned against any intrusive resolution. “Any provocative action by the aggressors and their supporters, including in the UN Security Council regarding the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, will only complicate the situation,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

The Strait of Hormuz has a formidable geography, which favours Iran. The narrow coastline is littered with caves on the cliff. CNN carried a feature article last week titled Mines, missiles and miles of coastline: Why Iran has the upper hand in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump in his speech on Wednesday regarding the war virtually acknowledged that the US understands that it cannot open the Strait of Hormuz through the use of force. He said it is up to countries dependent on the strait for economic livelihood to open the waterway.

The only way to resolve the crisis is through an agreement with Iran, which, of course, requires that the concerned country is not hostile towards Iran, does not sanction Iran or facilitate the US military operations against Iran from its territory. Provided it is a benign interlocutor, such a country can approach the IRGC for a permit to take its ship through the strait. Certainly, in the present war conditions, the IRGC personnel will board the ship, inspect the its cargo, verify the ownership, check the nationality of sailors on board, where the cargo was loaded and its destination, etc.

Once the IRGC green lights the vessel, it will give a code with which the ship can signal Iran’s coastal defences and go through the strait. China, India, Turkey, Japan, Bangladesh, South Korea, etc. have shown the way by taking up the issue bilaterally with Iran.

The Strait of Hormuz lies in the territorial waters of Iran and Oman. These two countries are presently drafting a protocol for the joint management of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran May be gaining from this situation. After all, it has already shaken off the embargo on its own exports; Vivendi and the US had to issue a waiver allowing its oil exports. Tehran can expect the acquiescence of the international community eventually to its de facto control of the Strait of Hormuz. It will be undoubtedly a historic shift in the geopolitics of the region. Some sort of modus vivendi amongst the regional states May ensue once the war ends and it becomes clear that there is no military solution to the Strait of Hormuz.

Israel is spreading alarmist stories that Saudi Arabia is following the footfalls of the UAE to get the US to intervene militarily to force open the Strait of Hormuz. On the contrary, Saudis are working with like-minded countries to create underpinnings of regional stability in the fluid situation adjusting to the shift of tectonic plates. The leitmotif of the Islamabad meeting of FMs recently—Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia plus Pakistan—was actually more about regional and global stability than for arranging a meeting between JD Vance and Steve Witkoff with Iranian officials.

The Islamabad meeting reached some sort of an agreement, following which the Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar paid a hurried trip to Beijing. A major outcome of the visit has been a 5-point initiative by China and Pakistan on 31 March on the Gulf and Middle East region with a focus on:

Immediate Cessation of Hostilities,

Start of peace talks as soon as possible,

Security of nonmilitary targets,

Security of shipping lanes, and

Primacy of the United Nations Charter.

Significantly, two days later, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also spoke on the phone, reconnecting after some interlude to discuss and revive the pursuit of their congruent interests, including OPEC Plus. The Saudi and Russian readouts omitted any reference to the Strait of Hormuz.

Advantage goes to Tehran geopolitically. Iran will use this as a trump card to get the Western sanctions lifted. Tehran has offered to negotiate an agreement with the EU on the use of the Strait of Hormuz.

To be sure, Trump blundered by attacking Iran and creating war conditions unilaterally, thereby handing over to Tehran the perfect alibi to come out of isolation and even make the Strait of Hormuz a big revenue earner. The Suez Canal fetches Egypt approx. $700 million as a toll annually. In comparison, the Strait of Hormuz is estimated to bring in anywhere up to 1 billion dollars annually.