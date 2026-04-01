Grand Hosseinieh of Zanjan attacked by US-Israel. Photo credit: Press TV

Iran called the repeated US-Israeli attacks on its civilian infrastructure an attempt to cripple its economy, terrorize its people and a form of collective punishment prohibited in international and humanitarian law.

Iran called on the UN and other international bodies to ensure accountability for such serious and criminal violations and make efforts to end the war on the Iranian people.

In a letter to UN Secretary General António Guterres and President of the UN Security Council Michael G. Waltz on Monday, March 30, Iran registered strong opposition to US-Israeli attacks on its major steel production sites and other infrastructure in the country.

It also reiterated its right to defend itself and retaliate under article 51 of the UN Charter.

The US and Israel have increased the targeting of civilian infrastructure in Iran by indiscriminately bombing its residential areas, universities, schools, hospitals, factories, water supply systems, dairy plants, and historical and religious buildings.

More than 300 health centers, 760 schools and over 90,000 residential units have been hit in US-Israeli attacks on Iran since February 28, the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) said on Tuesday.

In recent attacks on Tuesday, various locations in Tehran and Isfahan were targeted. Later, Israel claimed it had hit the Imam Hossein University in Tehran. Iran said that a US-Israeli strike targeted Rooya amusement park in Isfahan as well.

US-Israeli strikes also targeted and destroyed a pharmaceutical company known to be producing cancer medicine in Tehran in early morning attacks on Tuesday, apart from targeting Hosseinieh Azam, a religious site in northwestern city of Zanjan.

According to Press TV, at least three people were killed and a dozen others sustained injuries in the attack in Zanjan.

These “deliberate attacks against civilian infrastructure in Iran constitute a grave act of state terrorism, in violation of international law, including international humanitarian law, thereby underscoring a pattern of conduct aimed at undermining the basic living conditions of civilians,” Iran’s letter said.

Iran will end the war after all its conditions are met

Over 2,000 people have been killed and over 25,000 others have been injured in the US-Israeli strikes in Iran since February 28. Millions of Iranians have also been displaced due to indiscriminate US-Israeli bombings targeting residential areas in Tehran and in other major cities in the country.

Scores of Israeli citizens, US soldiers, and residents in Persian Gulf countries have also been killed and thousands have been injured in Iranian retaliations.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a cabinet meeting on Monday, reiterated that Iran will decide to end the war only after taking into account all its stated conditions and “within the framework of ensuring the dignity, security and interests of the great Iranian nation,” Tasnim News Agency reported.

He was responding to US President Donald Trump’s repeated threats against Iran.

Trump, in his latest social media post on X on Monday, continued to issue threats claiming to destroy Iran’s Kharg Island, power plants, oil hubs, and other infrastructure if it fails to make a deal soon.

However, Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated on Monday that there are no direct talks with the US. The 15-point US proposal received through Pakistan earlier is “excessive, unrealistic and irrational”, he claimed.

Remove US bases from the region

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated his demand for the removal of all US forces and military bases as their presence brings nothing but war and instability to the region.

He reminded the governments in the Persian Gulf region that Iranian retaliations are not aimed at them but at Washington’s armed forces located in these countries.

“Our operations are aimed at enemy aggressors who have no respect for Arabs or Iranians, nor can provide any security,” Araghchi said in a post on X on Monday, citing the recent Iranian attacks on Washington’s central Saudi Arabia military base, destroying one of its key aircrafts.

The US has used its multiple military bases in Jordan and Persian Gulf countries such as Bahrain, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait to launch attacks on Iran. In retaliation Iran has attacked these bases and other targets in these countries.

Iranian retaliations have invited strong objections from governments in the region, which have failed to condemn the use of their territories by the US to attack Iran.