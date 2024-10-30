Amir Saeid Iravani, Iranian ambassador to the United Nations, addresses the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East (Syria) on 23 October 2024. Photo credit: Evan Schneider

Iran confirmed in an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Monday that it will respond to Israel’s repeated aggression against its sovereignty and territorial integrity. It also alleged that the body has been paralyzed by the US and its allies in order to provide Israel with impunity for its crimes and completely disregard global calls for regional and world peace.

Iranian ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani was speaking during an emergency session of the UNSC on October 28 called by Algeria, China, and Russia following Israeli attacks on Iran last week.

The Israeli aggression was condemned by both Russia and China who also repeated their calls for the end of the war in the region and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Iravani repeated that Israeli aggression against his country was completely illegal and against the UN charter. He asserted that his country will respond to that aggression as per its legal rights under international law.

Iran claimed that Israel used Iraqi airspace and facilities provided to the US forces in the country to launch attacks inside its border early Saturday morning. Iravani confirmed that several targets were hit in Iranian provinces of Khuzestan, Ilam, and Tehran killing four Iranian soldiers and one civilian and damaging some military equipment.

Iravani said that Israeli attacks should not be seen as isolated attacks but they are “part of a broader, sustained pattern of aggression and unchecked impunity with which Israel continues to destabilize the entire region” and carry out “aggression, ethnic cleansing, and war crimes against the Palestinian and Lebanese people.”

US and allies are responsible for Israeli crimes

Iran stated that the US and its allies have encouraged and aided Israel’s violent attacks in the region and provided it a sense of impunity by blocking the international actions to stop Israel’s violence, paralyzing the UN Security Council, and providing it weapons and “unwavering and unconditional support” through mass media and in international platforms.

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza and Lebanon which has raged on for over a year now has killed close to 45,000 people, displaced millions, destroyed almost all civilian amenities in Gaza, and caused massive destruction in Lebanon and other occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel has repeatedly violated the territorial sovereignty of Syria, Iraq, and Iran launching airstrikes against them and on several occasions killing diplomats and state guests in those countries. In July, Israel killed Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran when he was there as a state guest.

The attacks and violations perpetrated by Israel on the peoples of the region have been ignored by Israel’s allies who have created a false narrative around Israel’s so-called “right to self defense” in order to avoid their own responsibilities, Iran accused.

Iran underlined that the US and its allies have been selectively invoking international law to justify their complicity in Israeli war crimes against Palestinian and Lebanese people and to penalize all forms of resistance against it. Iran demanded that this approach be abandoned, that Israeli acts be condemned, and measures taken to hold it accountable for its repeated violations of international law.

Representatives from Russia and China also condemned the Israeli aggression. Russia noted that Israel is intentionally raising tensions by attacking countries across the region and blamed the US and its allies for aiding Israel in this endeavor. The US and its allies have been ignoring their responsibility as permanent members of the UNSC, Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said. He also pointed out how the US encouraged the Israeli attacks on Iran by providing them facilities and intelligence.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi representative to the UN also confirmed that his country’s airspace was used illegally by the Israelis and his country would soon file a complaint about it with the UN.

The representatives of the US, France, and the UK, however, continued to defend the Israeli actions claiming its right to self defense. Though the US denied it was part of the Israeli attacks on October 26 it nevertheless reiterated its support by claiming Israel only targeted military installations.