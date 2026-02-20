Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the day he addresses a special session of the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations, aside of US-Iran talks in Geneva, Switzerland, 17 February 2026. Photo credit: Pierre Albouy

Iran issued a fresh call for nuclear disarmament on Tuesday 17 February, calling a complete and irreversible elimination of all existing nuclear weapons as they are existential threats to humanity.

“Nuclear weapons constitute the gravest threats to humanity” and it is a matter of serious concern that instead of getting rid of them, “such weapons are increasingly entrenched in the security doctrine of some states,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during the plenary meeting of the UN Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.

Araghchi also chided the international community for its failure to press for the disarmament agenda, claiming “inaction in the face of nuclear threats, aggression, and double standards undermines the very foundations of international law.”

He reiterated his country’s long held resolve to never have nuclear weapons but asserted its right to have peaceful nuclear enrichment as a signatory of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Araghchi also reiterated Iran’s readiness to “engage in meaningful and result oriented negotiations” to resolve any disagreements on its nuclear programs. He, however, demanded that “any sustainable agreement must ensure the full recognition of Iran’s legitimate rights, deliver tangible benefits, and be safeguarded against unilateral actions that undermine trust and credibility.”

No to unilateralism

In his address to the UN body, Araghchi insisted on the need to respect international regimes and laws. The consequence-free manner in which the United States and its European allies issue unilateral threats of military action and apply unilateral coercive measures such as sanctions, was also heavily criticized. Iran demanded an “immediate and unconditional end” to such practices.

The US has imposed numerous unilateral sanctions on Iran after its withdrawal from an international nuclear deal in 2018. Its European allies have also imposed similar sanctions impacting the Iranian economy and caused suffering for millions of its citizens.

He also accused the US of colluding with a non-signatory of the NPT, Israel, and attacking the nuclear facilities of a party to the non-proliferation regime. He claimed that act “inflicted a serious blow to the integrity, credibility and the spirit of the NPT, the consequences of which will persist forever.”

The US joined the Israeli aggression against Iran in June last year, attacking three of its nuclear facilities in complete violation of the NPT and other international regimes.

Iran has termed the US aggression on its nuclear facilities a war crime and has criticized the UN and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for failing to condemn the US act threatening millions of lives and permanent damages to the environment.

Good progress in nuclear talks

Araghchi also expressed hope that the ongoing talks with the US “will lead to a sustainable and negotiated solution that can serve the interests of relevant parties and the broader region.”

While talking to the press later, Araghchi informed that the second round of talks with the US which began on Monday concluded on a serious and constructive note.

He claimed that both sides have reached an agreement over guiding principles and will focus on discussing these principles to move towards a “text drafting stage” now, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

Although he claimed the talks so far have been more constructive than previous rounds, Araghchi still expressed caution saying the next stages would be more challenging and would require more detailed work.

“It was agreed that both sides will work on the drafts of a potential agreement and then exchange these drafts. After that, we will determine a date for the third round of talks,” Araghchi told the press.

The US aggression in June had derailed the sixth round of indirect talks between the US and Iran on Iran’s nuclear program.

A fresh round of negotiations was initiated under Omani mediation earlier this month in Muscat amidst intense speculation of possible US military strikes, threatening regional instability.

Meanwhile, the Donald Trump administration continues to issue fresh threats of strikes, demanding Iran completely close its nuclear program and comply with all its demands, including on its missile program and regional policy.

Iran has made it clear that the talks only concern its nuclear program. It was willing to restrict its enrichment program only in return for the withdrawal of all unilateral sanctions imposed by the US and its allies.