A successful paranoia might just as well seem to constitute the closure of science.

—Jacques Lacan

In psychoanalytic terms, denial negates reality, whereas delusion replaces it. In denial, the subject refuses to confront what feels overwhelming; in delusion, the subject goes further, constructing the image of an alternate reality to shield against what would otherwise be intolerable. Updating diagnoses of cynical reason (Sloterdijk) or fetishistic disavowal (Žižek), I argue that the dominant structure of belief today is increasingly delusional. Drawing on Jacques Lacan’s theory of psychosis, I suggest that our ever more precarious sense of social belonging is now sustained through delusional formations—compensatory fictions that patch over the erosion of the socio-symbolic bond under conditions of implosive capitalism.

1.

In Lacanian terms, identity formation is a dynamic, relational process—a symbolic exchange through which the self and the world are mutually mediated by language. Because the ego is always vulnerable to the pull of the imaginary, where it is drawn into narcissistic self-reflection and encounters the world as a mirror of its own image, symbolic (linguistic) alienation is a necessary condition for subjectivity to emerge. What we are witnessing today, however, is a different order of alienation: as symbolic structures erode, the subject is left increasingly unmoored, compelled to rely on delusional constructions to stand in for a social bond that can no longer hold. With the decline of the symbolic—the very medium that grants the ego its elasticity—the subject hardens into closed, defensive, and reified identities.

This process now unfolds at the collective level, propelled by tectonic shifts in the socioeconomic constellation we inhabit. Under conditions of techno-capitalist dominance, where platforms, financial markets, and algorithms increasingly pre-format the coordinates of our lives, identity no longer emerges through symbolic negotiation. Instead, it is selected like options in a menu, assembled from ready-made templates supplied by digital infrastructures and commodified cultures of self-branding. These identities are not formed but installed: brand personas, algorithmically generated micro-cultures, starter packs, diagnostic labels that function as prefabricated self-descriptions. Where the ego once emerged through symbolic compromise and the seductions of language—the play of signifiers—it is now funnelled into rigid, downloadable, solipsistic, and ultimately delusional modes of identifications. Yet it is far too simple to say that technology alienates us, reducing us to passive automata. The truth is more unsettling: we are active participants in the delusional fantasy of techno-capital’s “divine” powers, and it is through this fantasy that we now constitute our very sense of self.

I argue that the role of today’s shared delusions is to bind together the otherwise overwhelming jouissance (enjoyment) of financial, post-productive capital—the final and terminal form of capital itself. We might therefore understand contemporary ideology as a collective delirium: a compensatory response to the risk of being invaded by the Real of unmediated capital. As techno-financialized capital increasingly reveals itself as the unconscious, automatic engine it has always been—operating without regard for symbolic meaning or human needs—it shapes a de-socialised subject that grasps at its authority as a shield against the abyss of meaninglessness. Thus, we become complicit in our own undoing, custodians of the very forces that drain us.

It is therefore unsurprising that the shift from cynicism (“I know very well, but nevertheless…”) and denial (“I would rather not know”) to delusion (“It all makes sense”) becomes most visible in the widespread abandonment of any critique of political economy. The increasingly catastrophic effects of accumulation-driven regimes are now stabilized by shared narratives that oscillate between fantasies of frictionless technological progress and sanitized, symbolic antagonisms that threaten nothing at all—both of which position techno-capital as an unquestionable organizing principle of life itself. As with all delusional formations, these discourses rest on a hard core of conviction that is structurally immune to interrogation. What is most worrying is that even much of the contemporary Left, however “radical” it pretends to be, has retreated into what Lacan termed a successful paranoia: a socially sanctioned delusional system that preserves psychic coherence in the face of growing barbarism and socioeconomic collapse.

2.

Lacan articulated his views on paranoid delusions in Seminar III: The Psychoses(1955–56), where he discussed what he considered Freud’s ground-breaking case of Daniel Paul Schreber, based on the latter’s memoirs. President Schreber, a judge, developed an elaborate paranoid belief system that deeply affected his mental health. However, Lacan argued that Schreber’s paranoia did not culminate in a complete psychotic breakdown because society allowed his delusional fantasy a role, which helped stabilize his identity. For Lacan, paranoia is not a state of chaos but a structured attempt to “make sense”—an effort to impose imaginary coherence vis-à-vis the failure of the socio-symbolic order. Schreber’s position in society provided a framework through which his paranoid delusions could be organized and sustained, thus enabling him to maintain a functioning relation to reality. Paranoia, from Lacan’s perspective, is a defensive mechanism that structures psychotic experience by actively compensating for the foreclosure of the paternal metaphor, the signifier that anchors the subject in the symbolic.

Later, in “Science and Truth,” Lacan further elaborated on this view by explicitly aligning successful paranoia with the delusional closure (or totalitarian character) of modern science. This is crucial for my argument: insofar as our epoch is structured around the convergence of the scientific discourse and the capitalist mode of production (the “curious copulation between capitalism and science”), it constitutes the ideal terrain for the endurance of a successfully paranoid knowledge. By actively evacuating the unconscious as the site of truth as cause—lack, contradiction, contingency, and chance—this delusional knowledge, propped up by the metrics of scientific and economic efficiency, prevents the subject from sliding into psychotic breakdown. And yet, the same structure that stabilizes the subject keeps producing its own devastation.

Put more plainly, successful paranoia is madness disciplined by the subject’s belief (hardened persuasion) in the infallibility of the dominant discourse of our times. In this respect, it would seem that humanity today is trapped in collective delusion, a kind of mass psychosis organized around the God-like magnetic force of scientific and technological efficiency as driven by capital. What such delusion prevents us from recognizing is the fact that both science and capital are “holed”, for each is structured by what they lack—the impossibility of ever satisfying their insatiable drive for more (respectively, more knowledge and more capital).

Another way of putting this is that under the operating principle of sufficient reason, modern science, in its alliance with capital, relinquishes the question of essence in favour of the question of function. As with Schreber’s God, it tends to totalise reality by projecting over it a luminous image of knowledge and control. Modern technocratic “expert knowledge” seeks to secure the calculability, predictability, and mastery of its objects rather than to unveil their origin. What matters is that things work; and that, in working, they yield utility and profit. In this sense, modern science fulfils the Leibnizian imperative (principium rationis sufficientis) not as metaphysics but as technē, where reason justifies itself through authoritarian efficiency rather than the search for truth. This is indeed a “successfully paranoid” discourse where quantifying, predicting, managing, and monitoring are perceived as unquestionable laws.

As with accelerationism—and specifically the “effective accelerationist” manifesto of the Silicon Valley elites—delusion clings to techno-capital’s authority, imagining societal progress and reproduction through either authoritarian (Right-wing) or egalitarian (Left-wing) technological automation. Similarly to President Schreber, who believed he was being transformed into a woman to be impregnated by God and redeem the world, accelerationists embrace the posthuman horizon by submitting to the sacred agency of (post-)capitalist technological rationality—and, in the case of Dark Enlightenment proponents, of reactionary techno-elite governance. On the other hand, the accelerationist delusion is countered by its mirror image: a nostalgic fantasy rooted in the belief that the capitalist drive can be domesticated through ethical or political safeguards. This position is still at least partially shared across the spectrum of parliamentary liberal-democratic politics. It defines conservative, liberal- and social-democratic positions, which effectively merge into the same old anachronistic demand for a “capitalism with a human face.” Delusion here is hopelessly nostalgic since the objective conditions of capitalist accumulation have dramatically changed.

If the fantasy of limitless capitalist expansion predictably mutates into recycled authoritarian mythologies, the form taken by Left delusion today poses a different and more unsettling problem. It is, after all, from the Left—traditionally the site of systemic critique—that we might expect a sustained confrontation with the contradictions of political economy, rather than a drift into narratives of technological salvation, corporate responsibility, ethical consumption, or fragmented moral struggles that, in practice, often reproduce the very logics they oppose.

What has increasingly taken the place of a critique of political economy in the era of debt-driven, hyper-financialized capitalism are political forms cantered on cultural recognition, single-issue mobilization, and ecological advocacy. However urgent these causes may be, they frequently serve an unacknowledged ideological function: to displace attention from the core systemic contradiction—the erosion of mass productive labour’s capacity to generate sufficient value for the material reproduction of society. At the same time, many of these frameworks slide toward a moralized and personalized political logic in which antagonism is directed at a figure of the “wrong” or “evil” other, rather than at the structural conditions driving social breakdown.

In short, what today’s successful paranoia displaces is the cancerous relation between capital, labour, and technology—the decaying core of the capitalist mode of production. It is deeply ironic that the technological bubble itself, now accelerated by AI, enables this paranoia by supplying both an authoritarian fantasy of endless capitalist innovation and a liberal fantasy of perpetual political antagonism, each preserving the delusion in different ways. The bubble-to-bubble logic of contemporary capitalism has produced a corresponding psychic economy: a delusional bubble that sustains belief where implosion should force a reckoning.

3.

Let me now turn to a brief contemporary example of the very risk our successfully paranoid bubble functions to shields us from. In recent months, major technology companies have been borrowing record sums through bond issuance in order to sustain their vastly overvalued stocks. Beneath the current market euphoria that we all love to love, a rapidly expanding systemic risk is taking shape: rising insolvencies and Ponzi scheme dynamics in segments of private credit that increasingly resemble the financial conditions preceding the 2007–08 crisis.

So far this year, technology companies have raised about $157 billion in the U.S. public bond market. That amount is roughly 70% higher than in 2024, and about 134% higher than in 2023. Across 1,300 major tech firms, total interest-bearing debt now stands at $1.35 trillion, approximately four times higher than a decade ago. The five U.S. tech giants—Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, Meta, and Alphabet—collectively hold $457 billion in debt. It is particularly revealing that Oracle Corporation (one of the most widely advertised AI success stories, with shares having soared 54% in 2025) completed an $18 billion bond sale in September 2025, and is expected to raise a further $38 billion through banks, while planning to borrow $25 billion per year over the next four years. What, then, is the logic driving the correlation between record debt issuance and record shares, if not that of a classic financial bubble? The boom in artificial intelligence is obviously being fuelled by an unprecedented surge in increasingly complex debt structures. Differently put, these debt issuances are being driven by the need to fund massive investments in data centres, cloud infrastructure and related capex, even though most of these investments have very dubious or uncertain returns. The scale of borrowings is particularly worrying when we consider the increasing appearance of AI-related high-yield or “junk” bonds, as well as the growing use of asset-backed securities (ABS) that bundle contracts such as data centre rental payments into tradable instruments.

Crucially, many of the inordinate investments into AI infrastructure, chips, and data-centres are far ahead of the revenues being delivered, to the extent that that only ~5 % of implemented AI systems are currently creating real value. All this underscores a critical issue that should have long been central to our political-economic debate: the tech sector is a debt-funded & equity-driven mega-bubble waiting to pop. While we are dealing with what can only appear as omnipotent tech firms, the magnitude of debt leveraged across the corporate sector is now accelerating at a pace reminiscent of the late 1990s dot-com bubble and the period leading up to the 2008 financial crisis. This rapid increase in leverage suggests we should brace ourselves for severe and far-reaching consequences.

A further symptom of financial instability has been the recent surge in fraud cases linked to the practice known as “receivables financing,” where companies such as Broadband Telecom, Bridgevoice, and EquipmentShare have used customer receivables (outstanding invoices) as collateral to obtain new loans. In essence, these firms borrow against money owed to them by clients—funds that may not actually exist—to secure financing. While borrowing against expected cash flow from invoices is a legitimate practice, problems arise when companies push that practice too far. This can include inflating the value of receivables, delaying the recognition of bad debts to keep them appearing collectible, or even fabricating invoices altogether. When lenders discover the unreliability of these receivables, the loans, previously secured by this collateral, become unsecured, often resulting in defaults or bankruptcies—as occurred when Broadband Telecom and Bridgevoice filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in August 2025, amid allegations of multi-million-dollar fraud schemes. Moreover, the risk does not end there; these loans are frequently bundled and sold to investors, meaning that a single weak link can trigger ripples throughout the entire private credit market, much like the subprime mortgage crisis did prior to 2008.

To conclude, I have drawn on Lacan’s notion of successful paranoia to underscore how it is our delusional investment in the techno-capitalist narrative that prevents us from confronting the violent contradictions within a socioeconomic system edging ever closer to its breaking point. The critical question is whether we can muster the clarity and courage to assume responsibility for our delusional constructs, which function only insofar as we validate them. Ultimately, we are ruled not by the techno-capitalist matrix, but by the fantasy that it will save us.

