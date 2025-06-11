Police said approximately 30 individuals were taken into custody for protesting without prior permission and were transported to Bawana police station. Photo credit: Aishe Gosh

Scores of Indian students opposing Israel’s brutal blockade of Gaza and its illegal seizure of the Freedom Flotilla vessel were attacked and detained by security forces Tuesday 10 June, when they tried to stage a protest in front of the Israeli embassy in Delhi.

The protesting students, mostly belonging to left-wing student organizations such as the All India Students Association (AISA), Student Federation of India (SFI), and others, were marching to the embassy with placards and Palestinian flags when they were attacked by security forces and detained. The students raised slogans against the Indian government for its failures to stand against Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and demanded it fulfils its commitments under international law and the UN charter.

They were taken to unknown locations before being released late in the evening.

Freedom Flotilla

Student organizations in India called for a march to the Israeli embassy, a day after Israeli forces intercepted the Freedom Flotilla vessel, Madleen, in international waters, nearly 170 kilometers from Gaza coast. All of the crew members, including renowned Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and French member of the European Parliament Rima Hassan, were kidnapped and incomunicado for 24 hours. Israel announced on official channels that they would seize all the aid carried by the flotilla.

In the days preceding its attack on the flotilla and since then, Israeli officials and media outlets have been engaged in a smear campaign against the members of the Freedom Flotilla calling them “antisemites” and characterizing their voyage as a “selfie yacht.”

Madleen was carrying essential supplies for the Palestinians in Gaza who are facing starvation and hunger due to months of war and an inhuman blockade imposed by the Israelis in complete violation of international laws.

As of 10 June, four of the detained activists, including Greta Thunberg, were released after agreeing to be deported from Israel. The remaining eight activists refused deportation and remain in Israeli custody.

Indian government must act now to stop Israel

Sanam from the SFI told Peoples Dispatch that students in India stand in complete solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza facing Israeli genocide and demand the immediate release of all activists from the flotilla who have been kidnapped.

Sanam asserted that the activists on board Madleen were trying to break the inhuman and illegal Israeli blockade to make sure that food and other humanitarian assistance reaches the besieged population in Gaza.

Student organizations claimed that the Israeli attack on the Freedom Flotilla was an illegal and criminal act and demanded that the Indian government try to pressure Israel to release all the kidnapped activists.

The ultra-right-wing government, led by the Hindu supremacist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been accused by left groups and activists of abandoning India’s long term pro-Palestinian stance and recently pursuing a pro-Israel policy.

“While Israel engages in mass starvation of the Palestinians, our government stands mum and is actively suppressing the voices against the actions of Israel,” said SFI in a post on social media.

Student activists called on the international community to take strong and united measures against Israel, which has been committing war crimes in Gaza for the last year and a half.

In a social media post, AISA also demanded the Indian government pressure Israel to break the siege and blockade on Gaza, guarantee the safety of the crew members of the Freedom Flotilla, and ensure humanitarian aid.