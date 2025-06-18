Savage Minds

Savage Minds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gladwyn d'Souza's avatar
Gladwyn d'Souza
2h

“People are dying of hunger across Nigeria, yet they are afraid to speak up or protest. The government is known for repression” 💔 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Savage Minds
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture