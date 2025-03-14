Photo credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Greenland’s 11 March general election brought significant political shifts as the Demokraatit (Democratic Party) secured its strongest result in history, winning around 30% of the vote. The self-declared liberal party is now poised to lead coalition negotiations in the coming days. Naleraq (Point of Orientation), which prioritizes swift independence from Denmark, followed with 24.5%, while the left-wing Inuit Ataqatigiit (Community of the People), which has governed since 2021, came in third with roughly 22%.

The election took place in a period of heightened international attention fueled by contentious remarks from US President Donald Trump, who recently reaffirmed his administration’s interest in taking control of Greenland, even suggesting military intervention. While all contesting parties condemned his statements, they left open the possibility of greater cooperation with the US.

Some Greenlander politicians traveled to Washington for Trump’s inauguration and met with US Congressman Andy Ogles. Ogles is responsible for the introduction of the “Make Greenland Great Again” Bill, aimed at facilitating formal negotiations with Denmark over the island’s acquisition. Before the meeting took place, Kuno Fencker, recently having switched camps from the social democratic Siumut to Naleraq, insisted that Greenland will never be for sale—but added that it is open for business and cooperation.

Friendliness towards foreign investment in Greenland reflects pre-existing geopolitical interest in the island, particularly due to its vast reserves of rare earth minerals, crucial for the production of batteries and electric vehicles. The US and the European Union have both expressed interest in these resources as part of their efforts to counter China’s advance in the sector.

All parties in the election supported rare earth mineral extraction but disagreed on how it should be managed. Inuit Ataqatigiit, building on existing uranium mining bans, floated the idea of a national mining company to allow resource use while minimizing health and environmental risks. The Demokraatit’s strong commitment to free-market policies suggests a new cabinet might adopt a stance more oriented toward private and foreign investors.

Another key election issue was Greenland’s independence from Denmark, a subject where all parties except the conservative Atassut support eventual separation. However, opinions differ on the timeline. The Demokraatit propose a gradual approach, while Naleraq pushes for immediate action. In the leadup to the election, analysts warned that, while most of Greenland’s 57,000 residents support independence, surveys indicate concerns about its potential impact on social services—leaving the new government in a complicated position at a turbulent time.