Teachers' protest in Athens. Photo credit: PAME International

Strikes swept through Greece in the week of 21 October as workers protested austerity measures imposed by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ government. Workers demanded wage increases, strengthened collective agreements, and the reversal of public service reforms, especially in healthcare and education.

Actions across sectors—including in hospitality, metalwork, transport, logistics, and education—built momentum for the 20 November general strike, anticipated to demonstrate the public’s frustration over deteriorating work and living conditions.

Throughout the strikes, workers appealed to the community to support them. Ferry workers called on passengers to stand in solidarity, highlighting that they are currently operating with few teams and in substandard conditions. They stated, “We are fighting for a satisfactory connection to our islands, for cheap and safe ferry transport, all year round.”

Port workers’ protest. Photo credit: PAME International

Strikes disrupted major hotel services, halted ferry routes, and brought education workers to the streets. In the lead-up to the day of action, the Ministry of Education attempted to block primary education workers from going on strike with a court order. However, this only fueled anger among teachers and pushed workers from other parts of the sector to join. Finally, approximately 3,000 education workers marched through Athens, demanding wage hikes, respect for union activism, and expressing their support for Palestine.

Greek workers have consistently shown solidarity with Palestine, notably blocking arms shipments through ports. In mid-October, dockworkers at Athens’ Piraeus port blocked an ammunition container bound for Israel. Their message was clear: the government should prioritize social services and workers’ rights over war. In line with this, the All-Workers’ Militant Front (PAME) announced that the theme of November’s general strike would be “Out of the war slaughterhouses; fund wages, health, and education instead.”

Actions in Greece have also sparked international support. In a statement to PAME, the Friends of Swazi Freedomemphasized that the workers’ struggle goes beyond economic issues, encompassing a broader fight for national sovereignty and international solidarity with oppressed communities around the world.

As the 20 November general strike approaches, further actions are expected, with construction and delivery workers planning to halt work early in the month. Meanwhile, trade unions are organizing assemblies to galvanize support and prepare members for national action.