Savage Minds

Savage Minds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Geoff Bower's avatar
Geoff Bower
31m

Oh thank goodness, I can sleep easier tonight knowing that Google is in bed with our "Defence" Department and our trustworthy ally, the USofA and its Department of War.

So this attack by the PRC we keep hearing is coming soon will just crumble with the might of our Indian Ocean island's data centre connected to Darwin and the followers of the Rules Based Order we pretend to follow with an undersea cable as our lead rope. All very reassuring, NOT.

Thanks again Binoy. Brilliantly reported as usual.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Savage Minds
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture