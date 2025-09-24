The Italian fleet of the Global Sumud Flotilla departs from the port of Siracusa in early September. Photo credit: Sebastiano Diamante/AP

Vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla came under attack during the night of September 24 near Greece as they continued sailing toward Gaza in an attempt to break Israel’s blockade. Crews reported drones circling overhead and more than a dozen explosions, with some ships sustaining damage.

“We were near the Greek coast when we were woken by a strong explosion, with several drones overhead,” said dockworker José Nivoi, a member of the Italian union Unione Sindacale di Base (USB) and the Genoa collective CALP, from aboard one of the boats. “We also heard the sounds of what seemed like classic drones. Explosive devices were launched into the water, very bright. At this point, I’d say they’re trying to cause psychological stress rather than launch full-scale attacks.”

In a statement, the coalition noted that “Israel continues to falsely label the Global Sumud Flotilla the ‘Hamas Flotilla,’ asserting that it plans to engage in violent action.” But the initiative has repeatedly underlined that the mission is peaceful, aimed at delivering essential supplies to Gaza’s population under blockade and genocide. “Civilians, including those engaged in humanitarian missions, are protected under the Geneva conventions,” the Global Sumud Flotilla added. “Any attacks on this mission would constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

Dr. James Smith, a physician recently returned from the flotilla, told British media that beyond delivering supplies, the initiative’s purpose is to keep global attention on Gaza and the war crimes committed by Israel. Conservative estimates place the death toll in the Strip at over 65,000, including more than 1,500 health workers and hundreds of journalists.

Attempts to obstruct and smear Flotilla’s mission

Occupation officials have also attempted to undermine the flotilla’s effort by insisting the ships dock at Ashkelon and transfer their cargo from there. The fleet has refused, pointing out that Israel has systematically obstructed deliveries to Gaza for years, even when compelled by international court orders to allow aid in. “Israel’s record of intercepting vessels, blocking convoys, and restricting routes shows that its intent is not to facilitate relief but to control, delay and deny it,” the coalition said, stressing that only safe passage under international protection can guarantee their cargo reaches Gaza.

Ignoring and downplaying breaches of international law described by the Global Sumud Flotilla, European governments whose citizens are aboard have largely remained silent. Activists, on the other hand, reacted swiftly. The USB—organizer of a nationwide general strike in solidarity with the flotilla and Palestine only two days earlier—called for general mobilization.

“Our brothers and sisters on the flotilla are putting their safety at risk to break the blockade and support the liberation of the Palestinian people,” USB wrote. “We, their land crew, must act against Zionism.” The union announced assemblies and rallies in several Italian cities, with the intention of shaping them as permanent meeting points to demand protection for the flotilla and freedom for Palestine. “The attacks on the flotilla are following a tactic of attrition, and this means that it is necessary to promote a state of permanent agitation,” the union added.