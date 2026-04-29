University of Michigan police confiscate a megaphone from Zainab Hakim on Saturday, 3 May 2024 near the University of Michigan Art Museum. Photo credit: University of Michigan

Heather Brunskell-Evans and Rumy Hasan’s response to criticisms made by the Future of Free Speech to their article “ Free Speech Fraudsters: The Free Speech Union and The Future of Free Speech .”

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29 April 2026

This is our response to each of the criticisms of our article “Free Speech Fraudsters: The Free Speech Union and The Future of Free Speech” made by The Future of Free Speech.

False Claim #1: We never wrote about Europe's ban on Russian media after the Ukraine War.

We referred to the FFS Copenhagen Conference in 2022. This was your flagship conference, yet there was no session on the banning of Russian media outlets—and speakers were seemingly supportive of it. None of the speakers, including Jacob Mchangama, clearly spoke out against the ban which was a major act of blatant censorship—a travesty on the part of a free speech organisation. Furthermore, the FFS did not adopt this as a policy.

False Claim #2: We have remained silent on “stripping away US residents” legal status and threatening to deport them and revoking foreign students” visas.”

The point we stress is that these acts as well as myriad other acts of repression were against those protesting for Palestinian rights and specifically denouncing Israel's genocide in Gaza. Hasan read Mchangama's piece about why he went to the US but he, and FFS, never mentioned the genocide in their communications or the enormous pressure the Israel Lobby puts on silencing critics. This should be incumbent on free speech advocates—it is called truth telling—yet the FFS refrains from examining the censorial role of the Israel Lobby.

False Claim #3: We have not challenged the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

You again suggest that Jacob M is the be all and end all of the FFS. Our point is that rejection of the IHRA definition should be a free speech principle, be included in policy statements and, therefore, the FFS should have been a signatory to the Human Rights Watch letter to the UN secretary general. Furthermore, the FFS did not actively support those fighting against New Jersey's adoption of the IHRA definition. These are grave failings on the part of a free speech organisation.

False Claim #4: We ignored calls to “end [our] silence over the egregious repression of free speech for those protesting Israel's genocide in Gaza—with mass arrests on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Yet again, you point to various statements and facts made by Jacob and Jeff in their books and articles—while these are all good, this is just not good enough. These should be firm FFS policy principles and reiterated regularly in bulletins with the acknowledgement that by far the greatest assault on free speech concerns the censorship over Israel which is, de facto, a form of turbocharged McCarthyism.

False Claim #5: The Future of Free Speech has come “under the influence” of the “Israel Lobby.

We carefully stated “we surmise” so are not making a wild accusation:

“Indeed, our conclusion is that the greatest threat to free speech in the UK and US is the Israel Lobby and we surmise that the FSU and FFS have come under its influence.”

We do not know who your funders are and are not particularly interested—what counts is your policy statements and actions. The Israel Lobby is not “shadowy”—an astonishing statement given the wealth of evidence of its existence. For example, Trump has publicly acknowledged acting on behalf of the Adelsons, billionaire lobbyists for Israel.

A Final Note on The “Silence” Framing

A reminder of what we wrote:

“In August 2025 one of us (RH, who is a recipient of their newsletter) wrote to The Future of Free Speech asking them to campaign for the eleven University of Michigan students to which he received no reply. In October 2025, RH wrote to the founder of The Future of Free Speech, Jacob Mchangama, to ask that they end their silence over the egregious repression of free speech for those protesting Israel's genocide in Gaza—with mass arrests on both sides of the Atlantic—and start campaigning against this. Hasan further suggested that FFS should organise a conference specifically on this issue and invite as speakers some of those who have been arrested. Sadly, revealing his true colours, Mr Mchangama did not reply.”

Your defence of Jacob M is weak and unconvincing. It is an abysmal failure not to even acknowledge receipt of these emails which concern the most egregious assaults on free speech. What was required was a reasoned response as to why the FFS was not interested in taking up the case of the eleven University of Michigan students, not vigorously campaigning against the repression of free speech for those protesting Israel's genocide in Gaza, and why a conference on the issue was also not of interest.

Here's a suggestion that we'd like you to seriously consider taking up: organise a panel event with the title of:

“The greatest threat to free speech in the US is the Israel Lobby”

Invite those with knowledge of the subject—most obviously Ilan Pappe, Jewish Israeli historian and author of “Lobbying for Zionism on Both Sides of the Atlantic,” John Mearsheimer, co-author of “The Israel Lobby,” and Chris Hedges, former NYT correspondent whom we quote in our article. It would be appropriate for someone from FFS, perhaps Jacob Mchangama, to also be on the panel.

Regards,

Heather Brunskell-Evans and Rumy Hasan