Aly Diouara, the La France Insoumise (LFI) candidate, speaking at a podium during the 2026 municipal election in La Courneuve. Photo credit: LFI

The left party France Unbowed (La France Insoumise, LFI) recorded breakthrough results in the first round of local elections on 15 March. The results represent an elevenfold increase in their performance at this level compared to previous votes—an outcome that even mainstream media could not ignore. Ahead of the elections, “the movement was described as strong at the national level but lacking a strong local presence,” the party’s media outlet, L’Insoumission, wrote. “The results of the first round largely disprove this analysis.”

Expectedly, the far-right National Rally also secured high percentages in several constituencies, but might still be defeated by newly merged lists in the elections’ second round on Sunday 22 March. President Emmanuel Macron’s liberal camp marked another underwhelming performance, while the right wing and center-left maintained solid results in localities where they have established presence.

The success of an anti-austerity program

Bally Bagayoko, LFI’s candidate in the Saint-Denis constituency—a community bordering Paris home to approximately 150,000 inhabitants—was elected mayor in the first round, running on a ticket opposing gentrification and austerity. The party described his victory as “a source of pride” that testifies to the people’s determination to resist the “twin threats of fascism and capitalism.”

Measures announced by Bagayoko’s list include rent and utilities caps, municipal health insurance plans, and school kits, recognizing that many families struggle with securing basic necessities amid the growing crisis. These promises echo programs endorsed by other LFI lists during the campaign: concrete action to tackle homelessness and the housing crisis, establishing health centers to fight medical deserts, supporting democratic participation on the municipal level, building anti-discrimination structures, and reclaiming public services and common goods—including water.

Additionally, LFI candidates ran on an uncompromising platform of national and international solidarity. “Once elected, France Unbowed candidates in the municipal elections will twin their municipalities with Palestinian cities or refugee camps,” L’Insoumission detailed. “These twinning arrangements will build solidarity with the Palestinian people, stand against genocide, and contribute to their freedom and independence.”

The left secured notable results across the country, including in its biggest cities—Paris, Marseille, Lyon, and Toulouse—advancing to the second round. While LFI proposed combining lists with other progressive and center-left options to diminish the far-right’s chances of winning next Sunday, this was refused in too many crucial election battles. Mayoral candidates from the Socialist Party in both Paris and Marseille refused to work with LFI, gambling with the final result.

In Marseille, where a center-left list headed by Benoît Payan finished ahead of the National Rally’s candidate by less than 2%, LFI’s offer to merge lists was refused. The left party’s candidate, Sébastien Delogu, had received approximately 12% of the vote, which could have significantly boosted Payan’s chances. Rather than risking the far-right winning, Delogu decided to withdraw, likely channeling votes to the remaining non-far-right option. “The far right is not an alternative,” Delogu’s campaign stated, explaining the decision to withdraw. “It’s a threat, especially considering the actions of its representatives, many of whom have been implicated or convicted of serious ethical violations. Marseille must never fall into their hands.”

“In the face of one man’s irresponsibility, we will act responsibly for the sake of a million people,” the statement read. “We are withdrawing our list to avoid endorsing a strategy that poses a serious risk to our city.”

A similar scenario took place in Lille, where a merger between the LFI and green lists could have ushered in a progressive city administration, but the greens’ leadership chose to endorse the Socialist Party’s candidate—despite internal votes reportedly demanding a different course. In contrast, left and progressive candidates in Toulouse agreed to unite ahead of Sunday with the intent of defeating the right, showing that an effective alliance can be built on the local level.