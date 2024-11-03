France's president is on a state visit to Morocco. Photo credit: BBC

“For France,” occupied Western Sahara’s “present and future fall under Morocco’s sovereignty,” declared French President Emmanuel Macron, drawing a standing ovation from the lawmakers he was addressing in the parliament of its former colony Morocco earlier on 29 October.

“The sole and exclusive sovereign over Western Sahara is the Sahrawi people. [Neither] Macron, nor anyone else, has the right to decide on their behalf,” retorted the government of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), as Western Sahara is officially known.

This government, led by the Polisario Front (PF) which is recognized by the UN as the sole representative of the Sahrawi people, is in control of the Free Zone—or the Liberated Territory—amounting to a fifth of Western Sahara. With the military and financial support of the US and France and the complicity of Western Sahara’s former colonizer France, the Moroccan army annexed the remaining 80%, including the whole of its coastline, in 1975 and continues occupation to date.

Illegal Occupation

Morocco’s claim to sovereignty over Western Sahara is not recognized by the African Union (AU), of which the SADR is a member-state. The UN includes it in the list of Non-Self-Governing Territories where decolonization is yet to be completed. Its General Assembly regards Moroccan presence in Western Sahara as an illegal occupation. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) maintains there is no “tie of territorial sovereignty between the territory of Western Sahara and the Kingdom of Morocco.”

Macron’s decision to grant French recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara also contravenes the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU). In a ruling earlier that month on 4 October, CJEU reiterated that the fisheries and trade agreements between the European Union (EU) and Morocco involving natural resources extracted from Western Sahara were illegal because Morocco has no sovereignty over this territory.

The judgment requires these illegal agreements to cease within a year. In less than a month, Macron entered France into fresh deals worth USD 10.8 billion, pledging “investments” he claimed would “benefit local populations” in Western Sahara.

“Past international investments in Western Sahara’s resources, such as in the [extraction of] phosphates and fisheries,” have yielded little benefit to the Sahrawi people, Kamal Fadel, Western Sahara’s Representative to Australia and the Pacific, told Peoples Dispatch. “The influx of foreign capital only tends to further entrench the occupation by supporting Morocco’s infrastructure and military presence in the region.”

An indigenous Sahrawi woman walks at a refugee camp of Boudjdour in Tindouf, southern Algeria, 3 March 2016. Photo credit: Zohra Bensemra

Most of the jobs created in the process are handed to Moroccan settlers to incentivize them to stay put in the occupied territory. The remaining jobs are doled out to a few in exchange for their “loyalty and obedience,” while the Sahrawi masses are condemned to live under “poverty, oppression and abuse,” added Babouzeid Lebbihi, President of Collective of Sahrawi Human Rights Defenders (CODESA).

Leaders of this organization, along with other Sahrawi activists, suffer constant harassment at the hands of the occupation authorities, whose security forces regularly besiege homes, confiscate properties, and take political prisoners, several of whom have been subjected to torture and rape.

“It is no secret that France has come to compensate for its losses”

Dismissing Macron’s claim of benefiting the “local population,” both Babouzeid and Fadel place France’s official legitimization of Moroccan occupation in the context of the losses it has suffered in Africa after its troops were marched out of its former colonies—Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

“It is no secret that France has come to compensate for its losses” by preying on “my country’s rich natural resources like phosphate, marine fishing, gold, oil discoveries etc,” Babouzeid told Peoples Dispatch. Morocco, he added, is more than welcoming. To insure its illegal occupation, it is keen on internationalizing it, drawing in the participation of Western countries.

However, France had hesitated to openly contravene international laws by formally endorsing the occupation, until Donald Trump—the former US president and a current candidate in the presidential election—took the lead.

In December 2020, Trump announced the US recognition of “Moroccan sovereignty over the entire Western Sahara territory,” in exchange for Morocco’s normalization of ties with Israel, legitimizing the apartheid settler colonial state’s occupation of Palestine.

Taking office a month later in January 2021, the current US President Joe Biden reiterated the endorsement of Moroccan occupation. A year later, in March 2022, Western Sahara’s former colonizer Spain followed suit, before France crossed that bridge earlier this week. Earlier this year, the AU also decided to suspend the members of representatives of SADR from meetings with international partners.

These developments undermining the prospects of a sovereign SADR “fuel discontent among Sahrawis and escalate regional unrest,” warned Fadel.

In the shadow of the Al-Aqsa Flood

Trump had triggered a similar momentum with the Abraham Accords, which saw several Arabic-speaking countries normalizing relations with Israel. Finding the prospects of a Palestinian state diplomatically cornered, the resistance in the besieged Gaza Strip launched the Al-Aqsa Flood operation on 7 October 2023.

“Gaza has changed the whole equation,” said Babouzeid. “For more than three decades, the Sahrawi people under occupation have bet on political action and peace in order to avoid bloodshed, and today our land is being sold to the occupation by imperialist powers.” With major powers like France “adding fuel to the fire… I believe that the situation will explode in the region,” he added.

“Under the legitimate leadership of the Polisario Front, the Sahrawi people remain resolute in resisting Moroccan occupation, with all legitimate means, including armed struggle,” warns the Sahrawi government.