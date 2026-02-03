Savage Minds

Savage Minds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Heffernan's avatar
Mark Heffernan
10m

There is a reason usury is condemned....but it goes Way Deeper than people realize.

The dynamics of the present monetary model are such that collapse is a regular occurrence! It is built into the model and is Not Dependent On Scale. Maybe that is why the folk at the top feel so comfortable using terms like re-set!

The thing is that the 'complexity' of today's economies is driven by the same instability that the present model cannot shed. There is no real case to be made that "modern" society should subject itself to this Ancient Mathematical Illiteracy and all its ramifications! Too many hold a similar mythical vision about today's systems being categorically different from these same practices of ages ago. But "neo-isms" are pretty much the same as the original-isms just at larger scale!

Abstract:

“This document is the result of a rigorous control system theory stability analysis of the current world de facto standard currency system and identifies a root instability in the form of the growth component of Debt associated with the money creation process. It first establishes the inherent instability of Common Lending Practices (application of interest). Then the analysis further charts the logical consequences of said root instability as it affects the economy as a whole and identifies how it provokes a systematic divergence between debt and value attributed to wealth in past cycles with the minimum value required in current and future cycles as those incorporate past unpaid debt i.e. systematic compounding of debt. It also identifies how the only means available within the system design for staving off inflation is through the continued contribution of collateral wealth as guaranty for the creation of new principal debt money commensurate with past debt growth. Finally it illustrates that compounding debt inevitably leads to a point where an inability to provide new wealth to guaranty new money to keep up with debt growth becomes chronic at which point either runaway inflation or a definitive collapse of the system inevitably ensues.”

http://bibocurrency.com/images/pdfdownloads/Formal%20Stability%20Analysis%20and%20experiment%20%28final%29%20rev%203.4.pdf

The view from another angle by Marc Gauvin

"Steve Keen wrote:

"The myth: You need new money created to pay interest. False. When you borrow $1,000 at 5% interest, you pay $50 per year in interest, that's existing money circulating through the economy as income and spending, not newly issued money. "

So you are assuming willy-nilly that money used to pay interest is not from any past P?

If the rule is that all money is created as debt principal, then here is the math:

Formally:

Let pk be principal paid and cancelled in period k, with ∑(k=1,n)p_k=P

Let ik be interest paid (and recycled) in period k, with

∑(k=1,n) i_k=I

Then over the full term n:

∑(k=1,n)(p_k+i_k)=P+I>P for any I>0.

Because principal payments extinguish money, by the final period n you have at most p_n of P left in circulation, but you owe p_n+i_n, so:

p_n+i_n>p_n⇒final payment cannot be made from the remaining p_n alone.

Thus, to pay P+I in full without new P, some periods would have to have ik=0 (or negative), i.e. if interest i is positive across all periods, it is impossible to pay all P+I.

By the principle of superposition, the above holds for any number of such concurrent loan contracts."

But are we really limited in "economic activity" by way of dependence on conventional "finance"? Is there not another more rational and practical means to support human capacity?

A Systems Engineering Approach to Formal Monetary and Financial Stability Without the Vagaries of “Austerity” *

Marc GAUVIN Sergio DOMINGUEZ, PhD Eng.

Abstract:

Currency units ($, €, ¥, ₩, etc.) are not specified nor defined formally. Nonetheless, account entries and balances in terms of such units are routinely assigned the role of records/measures of the “value” of “assets”, without any formal adherence to the requirements of the most elementary logic and math of “measure”. In all domains other than finance and economics, the application of mathematical expressions in terms of units that are not both conceptually defined in valid logic and mathematically specified unequivocally with respect to the reality to which such expressions are expected to be applied, are necessarily in all cases indeterminate (i.e. inapplicable). This paper establishes how such indeterminacy is translated into systemic “financial” risk in terms of formal stability as defined in dynamical systems theory and engineering. The real economy is made up of goods and services (factories, farms, infrastructure, intellectual property i.e. non-financial assets on balance sheets) all of which are dependent on the independent physical nature and properties of real material and human resources. The “financial economy” on the other hand, is made up purely financial assets (securities, mutual funds and other financial instruments in the hands of households, corporations, governments and other direct owners). Economic risk and liability is determined predominantly according to the mathematics of finance as applied to both the financial and real economies that determine the dynamics of account balances over time in currency units. While all economic accounts are ultimately resolved in terms of real assets, outcomes are determined by both the real and financial economies. The real economy being ultimately dependent on objectively determinable physical/scientific criteria while the (predominant) financial economy on purely (arbitrary) mathematical criteria with, as mentioned above, no determinate relation to any reality other than itself (i.e. according to circular logic). This paper explores how the current state of affairs described above is logically and mathematically unresolvable and hence wholly unmanageable, precluding any rational judicial solution and thus requiring ultimately arbitrary, unknown and/or occult criteria for “resolution” as in the application of penalties and losses under the guise of “austerity”. The paper also demonstrates how at no cost or penalty to any agent public or private and by merely defining currency formally as an arbitrary unit-measure of “value” and strictly adhering to the math of measure, the financial system can be rendered “Passive” pursuant to dynamical systems theory with increased transparency and functionality. Finally, the paper illustrates how by virtue of the aforementioned principles of a Passive financial system, all risk inherent in the real economy, can be mitigated by optimally and judiciously managing the relations of the aggregate “system balance” (aggregate risk) in terms of the full array of possible transaction type permutations, without any need for “controlling" access to or “circulation” of currency that lead to the vagaries associated with the politics of “austerity”.

*Submitted December 2020 to Monetary Research Centre (MRC) University of National and World Economy (UNWE) Sofia Bulgaria

https://mrcenter.info/Doc/ConferencePapers/2020/MRC%202020%20A%20systems%20approach%20to%20money_4122020%20rev2_17.01.2021.pdf

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Savage Minds · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture