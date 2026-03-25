Photo credit: Griffin Wooldridge

The Crime Scene

The conditions for another global systemic emergency are being engineered into place. The latest escalation in the Middle East began with an Israeli strike on Iranian energy infrastructure carried out with the strategic backing of the United States—an attack that violates fundamental principles of international law on the targeting of civilian infrastructure. This is of a piece with a broader pattern of violence that the Western media prefers to obscure. For instance, on February 28, the self-styled “axis of good” slaughtered 165 girls aged between 7 and 12, and staff, by bombing a school in Minab, in southern Iran. The Western press reported in whispers, dissolving the atrocity into a discourse where such deaths are rendered irrelevant. The much-vaunted rhetoric of “aggressor versus victim” is rolled out when it serves a purpose; it is never applied to the Anglo-Zionist coalition and the collective West.

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The same coalition that carried out the Minab massacre is now waging war by other means. By striking directly at the physical foundations of the global energy system, the operation has caused a shock whose consequences extend far beyond the battlefield. The violence of war and the resulting oil crisis are already triggering a macro-financial tsunami that clears the path for what increasingly appears as an attempt to reset the debt-based system, while intensifying a dog-eat-dog competition among drowning geopolitical actors. A crisis of this magnitude functions as a moment of heavily manipulated transition—a criminal act cloaked in market logic—attempting to sweep away the current financial dysfunction while preparing the institutional foundations of the next iteration. Those who are better positioned stand to gain from it—at least in the short term—while others will bear the consequences.

The Gulf Ignites

On March 18, a coordinated Israeli strike reportedly hit Iran’s South Pars gas field—the largest natural gas reservoir in the world. Within days, Iran retaliated by striking Qatar’s Ras Laffan complex, the primary hub of the global LNG trade, forcing QatarEnergy to declare force majeure. Saudi and Kuwaiti refining infrastructure were hit soon after, damaging regional processing capacity. At the same time, Tehran announced plans to formalize control over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Transit would now be subject to inspection and, in some cases, yuan-denominated payment arrangements. Whether fully enforceable or not, the signal is clear: the world’s most critical energy chokepoint is being weaponized.

Oil as Strategic Shock

The surge in oil prices, along with its volatility, functions as a strategic weapon. It is comparable to a silent pandemic—a Covid encore—that incapacitates the world’s economies and, crucially, justifies massive monetary interventions aimed at rescuing the over-inflated, credit-addicted markets, and sustain the increasingly fragile dollar-based architecture. The bill for this rescue, as always, will not be presented to the markets themselves. It will be paid by the average person through the erosion of wages and savings, the devaluation of pensions, and the steady transfer of wealth upward dressed in the language of stability. In this sense, the emerging energy crisis resembles a macroeconomic shock comparable to that of the pandemic era since the policy responses may ultimately follow a similar trajectory.

Monetary Intervention: the Pattern

During the Covid emergency, large-scale monetary intervention began even before lockdowns were implemented. In September 2019, the US repo market crisis forced the Federal Reserve to inject massive liquidity through daily auctions. When the “pandemic” arrived months later, the emergency provided political justification for expanding those interventions dramatically. The crisis did not cause the intervention—the intervention was already primed, and the crisis provided the cover. Energy shocks can play a similar role. By destabilizing debt and equity markets, and threatening recession, they create the conditions under which large monetary responses become both politically acceptable and economically unavoidable. As with Covid, this is not merely crisis management—it is another case of crisis deployment.

The War Behind the Narrative

In my earlier essay, The Programmable Crisis, I suggested that the United States and Israel initiated this war precisely to produce an energy shock large enough to cascade into a global financial crisis—one that would clear the path for a systemic reset aimed at prolonging the life of an exhausted, debt-saturated system. Seen from this perspective, the war is a trigger mechanism for that reset. To read the conflict through the familiar narrative of Iran’s nuclear programme means mistaking the decoy for the target. The Middle East war has already impacted on global markets. European gas prices spiked 25–30% in a single session, Brent crude surged above $110, and a historic $50-plus split emerged between WTI and physical Oman/Dubai crude—a sign that the paper oil market is rapidly decoupling from physical supply stress.

The Return of Demand Suppression

One of the clearest signals of how quickly this crisis could reshape policy comes from recent recommendations by the International Energy Agency. In response to escalating supply risks, the agency has proposed measures that would have been familiar during the Covid lockdowns: working from home where possible, cutting highway speed limits, limiting air travel, increasing car-sharing, and restricting car access in major cities. The justification is energy security rather than public health, yet the logic is strikingly similar to pandemic-era policies. Faced with a shock to the energy system, authorities may again be turning to behavioural constraints on mobility and consumption as tools of macroeconomic control. In fact, a pandemic-without-virus logic is already being operationalised.

Overall, the conditions for a systemic reset are falling into place. An escalating energy shock, an unwinding “everything bubble,” and a mounting global credit crisis are converging into a single destabilizing moment.

Europe’s Structural Vulnerability

Europe may prove to be the most exposed region. After abandoning cheap Russian pipeline gas, the continent replaced much of its supply with more expensive LNG imports from the United States and Qatar. The current crisis now threatens both sources simultaneously. Washington has already signalled that LNG exports could be curtailed if domestic shortages emerge, while damage to Qatari infrastructure threatens another pillar of European energy supply. The result is a structural vulnerability that leaves European industry and financial markets particularly sensitive to sustained energy price shocks.

This stranglehold is wrapped in a broader design: the weaponization of oil and gas prices is likely to clear the path for a US-led monetary and financial reset that would leave Europe politically divided and facing a forced march toward further debt and deficit—with the European financial system itself already in the crosshairs of speculative attacks. None of this is accidental: both the Ukraine war and the green policies that have hobbled European industry were advanced by the US with American advantage in mind, via a European leadership that is either complicit or catastrophically incompetent.

A Financial Reset in the Making

These pressures intersect with deeper fault lines. Markets are reacting not simply to geopolitical instability but to the inherent precariousness of a system built on unprecedented levels of debt—a system that for more than a decade has depended on permanently low interest rates, continuous liquidity injections, and the steady inflation of asset prices. Rising fuel costs now act as a tax on the entire economy, compressing margins, eroding purchasing power, and making already unsustainable debt burdens even harder to service. What makes this moment potentially unmanageable is that the underlying condition is not merely cyclical but structural: the slow disintegration of capitalism’s capacity to reproduce itself on its own terms.

Systemic Implosion

Since Covid, I have described this ongoing process as the controlled demolition of the existing socio-economic order. But what is disintegrating beneath these crises is the substance of capitalism itself: a system ultimately dependent on value extracted from commodity-producing human labour—the elementary social fiction that sustains it. Yet accelerating technological innovation now increasingly displaces that labour, progressively eroding the link between work and value creation that historically sustained capitalism as a profit-driven social order. This is why the destruction of money-capital as a store of value is today both historically inevitable and politically managed.

The Rewiring of Money

Simultaneously with the attack on Iran, the Trump administration is rushing artificial intelligence into a new legislative framework promising to “unleash American ingenuity.” As the underlying foundations weaken, the system increasingly relies on the digitalisation of money itself. Digital currencies and blockchain-based financial instruments promise faster settlement, programmable transactions, and, crucially, expanded oversight over how money circulates. With total market cap surpassing $300 billion as of March 2026, stablecoins—cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a fixed value, typically pegged to the dollar—illustrate this transition particularly well. To maintain their dollar pegs, many stablecoins hold reserves in US Treasury bills. As traditional foreign buyers like China and Japan reduce their Treasury purchases, these crypto-linked vehicles are turned into an alternative channel of demand for US government debt. This is financial engineering in its purest form: using crypto enthusiasm to prop up the very fiat system crypto was supposed to escape. But the point is that no amount of digitalisation can repeal the logic of capital. Money remains money-capital—the surface expression of an implosive mechanism that no algorithm can outrun.

The Technology Paradox

This confirms the central paradox of our moment. Technology is simultaneously undermining the economic structure on which capitalism rests while being deployed to obscure that breakdown. At the very moment the traditional logic of value creation is collapsing, a new digital financial architecture is being assembled. Artificial intelligence, digital assets, and programmable currencies are presented as engines of innovation, yet they enable unprecedented levels of socioeconomic monitoring and control. The increasingly frantic narratives surrounding AI, crypto, and digital currencies function as ideological cover for a much deeper shift toward an increasingly totalitarian configuration. In essence, beneath the hype lies the controlled impoverishment of the masses—a transfer of wealth and divestment of autonomy dressed as progress.

The Question Ahead

This transition is already underway, yet its success remains uncertain. What should now be clear to everyone is that global crises and emergencies enable structural adjustments within the existing architecture of power that consolidate wealth in the hands of a small minority while proving detrimental for most. The question is whether societies continue to passively absorb these transformations, or recognize and resist them while there is still time to shape a different outcome.