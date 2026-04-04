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David Avenell's avatar
David Avenell
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Surely, the only defensive measures needed are to not be a co-belligerent in the war launched by the United States of Israel and to pay for the oil and the toll in Yuan. Western capitalist economies promote free enterprise, privatisation and user pays ( shades of Aryn Rand ). If you want to drive over the Sydney Harbour Bridge or through the Harbour tunnel, you pay a toll.

Plus, I would have thought many of these countries would want to be free of the Amerikan Empire.

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