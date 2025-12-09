A PULS multiple rocket launcher miniature and artillery rockets by Israeli Elbit Systems is exhibited at the DEFEA Defence Exhibition, in Athens, Greece, 8 May 2025. Photo credit: Louiza Vradi

Israeli weapons giant Elbit Systems is at the center of a corruption investigation involving NATO’s procurement agency, according to a series of reports published by the French outlet La Lettre in collaboration with Belgian and Dutch partners. As part of this ongoing inquiry, contracts between the company and the war alliance, estimated in the millions of euros, have been frozen, the media organizations suggest.

The outlets reported that internal NATO communications dated July 2025 listed 15 contracts as suspended after inquiries were launched against current and former employees of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA). They are suspected of sharing internal information, attempting to negotiate access to supplier lists, and accepting payments for securing such access. According to this week’s reports, 13 of the suspended contracts involve Elbit Systems or its subsidiary Orion Advanced Systems. “They were contracts for the supply of aerial fuzes and fuze bombs, aircraft flare, and 155 mm shells for NATO armed forces,” La Lettre wrote.

The investigation has already resulted in arrests earlier this year and highlighted NATO’s virtually nonexistent mechanisms against revolving-door employment, which allows staff to cross easily into private sector roles and profit from knowledge and networks acquired in the alliance. Despite several warnings about irregularities raised by staff, these were often avoided or suppressed by NSPA leadership, the reports show.

The revelations come at a time when Elbit Systems and other Israeli arms manufacturers—which documented billions in revenue during the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip—are facing mounting pressure and boycott campaigns. These pressures might have already dented the companies’ profit line, according to the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) campaign. At the same time, Israeli arms companies have been noted to expand in alternative markets, including Eastern Europe.

With European governments pursuing intense rearmament programs and relying heavily on Israeli war technologies, it remains to be seen what the implications of the NATO probe into Elbit Systems contracts will be. Nevertheless, BDS groups insist targeted pressure campaigns on these companies must grow even more determined in the coming weeks and months. “It is crucial to ensure that Europe’s rush for a €800 billion rearmament will not be the lifeline for criminal Israeli arms companies, especially Elbit Systems, which is beleaguered by economic constraints and technical failures,” the BDS movement stated in an earlier update. “This money should go to social welfare, not to Israel’s warfare.”