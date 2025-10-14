David Miller, sociologist, writer and investigative researcher, discusses how his 2019 lecture on Zionism encourages Islamophobia at the University of Bristol resulted in allegations of antisemitism by students against Miller for which there was an investigation, the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism was suddenly adopted by the university, and his comments were found not to be unlawful, after which Miller faced reprisal for his own innocence in the matter, even after his sacking from the university in 2021. Miller discusses the IHRA definition of antisemitism, which he observes is the new antisemitism, as the product of the Zionist regime and has been purposefully designed to “blur the distinction between racism against Jews…and criticism of Israel.” Noting that we are “past the time” for such conflations to be made, Miller rightly indicates how this definition is an ideological construction that exists uniquely to silence criticism of Israel and its many atrocities. Underscoring how the central cultural references in the West that inform our cultural memory focus upon the horrors of the Holocaust, while rarely, if ever, referring to myriad other genocides, Miller considers how these other genocides have not had the advantage of hasbara that has ensured that only one type of genocide is recorded. Miller ponders the founding of Israel and the terrorism of the Haganah and other terror gangs, which paradoxically have admitted to rapes and the throwing of young children into ovens, noting how these details of Israel’s historical origins almost eight decades ago, to include the many pogroms committed against Palestinians, mirror and perfectly recycle Israel’s propaganda about Hamas.