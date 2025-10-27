In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency on Thursday 23 October 2025, Chinese President Xi Jinping center leads other members of the Politburo standing committee during the fourth plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee in Beijing. Photo credit: Shen Hong

The fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) concluded on Thursday 23 October, after adopting recommendations for the 15th five-year plan (2026-2030) for social and economic development.

The participants also reviewed and assessed the report of the working of the CPC Polit Bureau since the third plenary session held in August 2024, and was presented by President Xi Jinping.

Over 300 members of the Central Committee of the CPC attended the session in Beijing which began on 20 October. The meeting was presided over by the Polit Bureau of the CPC.

Since the 15th five year plan comes immediately before 2035, the year China has set to achieve the status of “basic socialist modernization”, it becomes very critical to “reinforce the foundations and push ahead on all fronts,” the Central Committee said in a communique issued after the session on Thursday.

Apart from other goals, the 15th five year plan will see a renewed push for China achieving substantial improvements in scientific and technological self-reliance, a more modernized industrial system, and reinforcing the foundations of the real economy in the country.

“We must seize the historic opportunity presented by the new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation to boost China’s strength in education, science and technology, and human resources in a well coordinated manner,” the communique says.

The emphasis on technological self-reliance is significant in the context of the growing attempts by the US and its allies to deprive China from advanced technology in the form of protectionism and trade wars.

Apart from that the fourth session also called for improvement in the quality of life for all Chinese citizens and notable cultural and ethical progress across society.

China will expedite its efforts to develop a high-standard socialist market economy in the country with an overall push for high quality development.

The next five year plan will also push for advances in China’s national security shield and technologies with the objective of strengthening its overall defense capacity.

The 15th five year plan aims to accelerate a process of a “green transition” across sectors in the country, under its beautiful China initiative as part of its commitments towards environmental protection and preservation of humanity.

CPC leadership

The objectives of development set under the 15th five year plan will be achieved under the CPC’s overall leadership with focus on promoting interplay between an efficient market and a well functioning government, Central Committee communique asserts.

It underlines that all policies must be centred around the people who remain at the core of all development initiatives. Nevertheless, “to run the country well, we must first run the Party well; only a Party that is thriving can make our country strong,” the communique said.

It also assessed the achievements under the 14th five year plan (2021-2025) which is nearing its conclusion. The session noted that the 14th five year plan “marked a momentous and extraordinary period in” China’s development despite challenges.

The session noted that despite having faced the COVID-19 pandemic and other global challenges in the last few years, the country still made “solid new strides in advancing Chinese modernization” and was ready to make a “new journey towards the second centenary goals.”

It also acknowledged that the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War (World War II), last month has reenergized the Chinese people to carry out further collective national endeavors.

The final version of the 15th five year plan is expected to be submitted to the National People’s Congress for approval in March next year.