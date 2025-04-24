Savage Minds

Lokhi BANERJI
5h

One is reminded of another hegemon from the Classical times. The Athenian conversations with the representatives of Melos, the latter had to choose to join Athens or perish. Within 25 years of the Melian Dialogue, the Athenians under Alcibiades invaded in its hubris Sicily, and were utterly defeated at Syracuse -- thus ending Athenian supremacy for ever.

