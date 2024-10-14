PVDA Antwerp candidates during election night. Photo credit: PTB-PVDA

The Workers’ Party of Belgium (PTB-PVDA) made impressive gains in the local elections held on Sunday 13 October, marking the party’s most successful local result to date. Across constituencies, PTB-PVDA improved on its previous results, securing a stronger presence in many provincial and local councils.

Head-to-head with nationalists in Antwerp

One of the most anticipated results came from Antwerp, where the PTB-PVDA went head-to-head with the right-wing New Flemish Alliance (N-VA). This contest saw PTB-PVDA secure 20% of the vote, a sharp increase of over 11% from the previous election. Meanwhile, the N-VA managed to retain control of the city administration with 37%, a rise of around 2%. Other parties, including liberals and greens, were left behind at 13% at best.

Despite falling short of victory, PTB-PVDA’s achievement in Antwerp reflected the resonance of their progressive platform among voters. Central to their campaign were promises of affordable housing, accessible public transport, and measures to address poverty—policies that reflect concerns close to the heart of a large section of the community.

One challenge PTB-PVDA faced across the country was a lower-than-expected voter turnout, due in part to the absence of mandatory voting in this election. PTB-PVDA leaders noted that, in the context of low turnouts, mobilizing the working-class vote would be even more crucial in future elections. With this in mind, the party promised to strengthen its grassroots efforts, building on the mobilization seen in the lead-up to this election. On election night, speakers expressed confidence in their ability to reach even more people by insisting on a message of social justice and labor rights.

The PTB-PVDA won not only in terms of numbers but also in the context of candidates’ profiles. Among those voted into office was Ivan Heyligen, a port worker from Antwerp, representing PTB-PVDA’s commitment to bringing working-class voices into parliaments and councils. The election of young and working-class candidates represents an opportunity for the PTB-PVDA to build a countercurrent to the dominance of elites in the councils, a promise they have been steadily working toward for years.

Recognition of efforts in Brussels and Wallonia

In Wallonia, the left party achieved strong results in cities like Charleroi and Liège. Specifically in the area surrounding Liège—in the municipalities of Seraing and Herstal—they secured over a quarter of the vote. “These excellent results put us in a position to form majorities of change in several municipalities, and we will do our best to make that happen,” PTB-PVDA representatives said after the election.

PTB-PVDA also saw gains in Brussels, where the party has long supported workers’ and other popular movements. In the municipality of Forest, the party secured eight seats in the council, compared to four in the last election. Notably, PTB-PVDA members have stood in solidarity with workers fighting against the closure of an Audi factory in the area, showing readiness to practically support the measures included in their program. Comparable increases were also noted in Brussels’ Saint-Gilles and Jette, as well as in Molenbeek, where PTB-PVDA has been organizing for some time.

Raoul Hedebouw, PTB-PVDA president, spoke on Sunday evening, highlighting the importance of their victories in Brussels and pointing out that progressive majorities in councils can work to build a different Brussels: “A social Brussels, a Brussels of solidarity, a Brussels that brings people together. Not the Brussels of austerity and division.”

The results across Belgium reflect the growing influence of PTB-PVDA, already noted during the European and national elections earlier this year. The party’s results in major cities and other constituencies indicate that the PTB-PVDA platform is attractive to voters, unlike the neoliberal policies proposed by centrist, mainstream parties.

“The PTB-PVDA is a force that is growing throughout the country, and a force that is here to stay,” said Hedebouw in his concluding remarks.