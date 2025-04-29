Sunday’s protests in Brussels aginst the pro-militarisation plans of Belgium’s Arizona coalition government. Photo credit: PTB-PVDA

Protests against the pro-austerity and pro-militarization plans of Belgium’s Arizona coalition government continue. On Sunday 27 April, thousands of people demonstrated in Brussels, demanding an end to policies that would severely impact workers’ pensions and incomes, and calling for the introduction of a real millionaire’s tax and a politics of peace.

“The parties in government want everyone to work longer for less pension, particularly by introducing a malus or weakening pension indexation,” said Raoul Hedebouw, leader of the Workers’ Party of Belgium (PTB-PVDA), during Sunday’s protest. “All these parties are incapable of explaining why there’s no money for pensions, healthcare, or purchasing power, but with a snap of their fingers they find billions for war and armament. We refuse to sacrifice our pensions to buy new F-35s.”

Since a coalition of right-wing and centrist parties, led by the New Flemish Alliance (N-VA), was forged earlier this year, left and progressive forces have sounded the alarm about the consequences for the working class. Many of the parties now forming the Arizona government had pledged to protect salaries and improve workers’ rights, but those promises have been quickly tossed aside. Instead, the announced measures are expected to benefit employers and the rich. Additionally, troubling plans have been outlined regarding civil rights and militarization, including a harsher stance against activism—particularly when it comes to solidarity with Palestine.

“The government doesn’t just want to dismantle our social security to boost military spending, it wants to militarize our entire society,” Hedebouw stated. “We oppose turning our economy, research, culture, values, and even our minds into tools of the military and war. Those who want peace, prepare for peace.”

Mobilizations against the Arizona government’s policies are set to go on in the coming days, notably on 29 April, when trade unions will hold a day of action building upon the general strike of 31 March, and on 1 May, when demonstrations will mark International Workers’ Day. Two of Belgium’s largest union federations, the General Labor Federation of Belgium (FGTB-ABVV) and the Confederation of Christian Trade Unions (ACV-CSC), will be leading Tuesday’s actions in an effort to block measures that would force people to work longer for lower pensions and stagnating wages.

For months, unions have been warning that the government is planning to introduce new advantages for enterprises and employers, while at the same time claiming there is no money to ensure a dignified life for workers. Among the recent announcements was the government’s decision to maintain a freeze on gross salaries, meaning workers’ incomes will stagnate while the cost of living continues to rise. “At the same time, the government wants you to work harder, longer, and more flexibly,” ACV-CSC wrote in its call to action.

The effect of these policies on the working class would be massive. Looking at changes to overtime work alone, workers could end up facing 49- or even 52-hour weeks, according to ACV-CSC calculations. Combined with low wages and prolonged working life, this would certainly cause a spike in work-related health problems and further undermine the pension system, as contributions would fall. Such a vicious cycle would erode the social fabric, leaving workers at the mercy of employers, while government and party officials continue to enjoy privileged conditions.

However, the PTB-PVDA insists that the fight is far from over, and that the pressure exerted so far has already caused the government’s plans to falter. “Nothing has been definitively decided yet. No law has been passed. Together, with the entire social movement, we can make the government back down,” Hedebouw concluded on Sunday.