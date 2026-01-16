Savage Minds

Savage Minds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Elliott's avatar
David Elliott
7h

So much depends on this case. If we lose here the Zionists will defeat us every time. But if we win - thanks to this barrister’s powerful advocacy for the defence - we might at last be able to start to repel the onslaught of hateful, vexatious litigation that same Zionists and their powerful Jewish backers are driving against honest, brave and caring people in the UK.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Savage Minds · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture