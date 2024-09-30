Herbert Kickl, leader and top candidate of right-wing populist Freedom Party of Austria (FPOe) waves to supporters at the party's election event after exit poll numbers were announced at the Stiegl-Ambulanz restaurant in Vienna, Austria on 29 September 2024, during Austria's general election. Photo credit: Roland Schlager

The far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) emerged at the forefront of Austria’s general elections on Sunday 29 September, securing over 29% of the vote. Their platform—“Fortress Austria”—focused heavily on anti-immigration and Islamophobic policies, much like the programs of similar far-right movements across Europe.

The FPÖ, established by ex-Nazis and currently led by controversial ex-minister Herbert Kickl, has exploited fears stoked by last August’s security concerns, when high-profile concerts were canceled due to alleged terror threats. The party successfully pushed the narrative that migrants are to blame for Austria’s declining living standards, focusing heavily on identity politics in their campaign. Among their most extreme policies is the forced deportation—or “remigration,” as they call it—of individuals who, by their standards, fail to integrate.

The right-wing Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) came in second with 26.5%, while the Social Democratic Party placed third with 21%, marking a continued decline in their support. The liberal and green parties secured fourth and fifth place, both receiving under 10% of the vote.

While the Communist Party of Austria (KPÖ) failed to pass the threshold needed to enter parliament, their popularity is on the rise. They gained almost 78,000 more votes compared to the last election, marking close to a 2% increase in support. Much of this growth is attributed to the practical measures they’ve implemented in local councils, particularly their strong advocacy for affordable public housing and direct work with communities.

There has been little serious effort to prevent the FPÖ from taking power in the aftermath of the election. The ÖVP, having previously ruled in coalition with the far-right, has signaled a willingness to do so again, provided that Kickl is not made chancellor. Kickl’s use of language associated with Nazism has been widely condemned, and earlier surveys suggested that most Austrians would not support him as chancellor.

Even if Kickl does not officially lead a new government, an FPÖ-ÖVP coalition would offer little improvement for the people of Austria. Both parties have been involved in corruption scandals over the past decade, demonstrating that their priority lies in personal and party interests rather than addressing voters’ concerns.

Meanwhile, the KPÖ’s growing local influence offers traces of hope, but their ability to challenge the far-right at the national level remains limited for now. However, continued progress in local regions may help build the KPÖ’s momentum, making them a stronger alternative to the far-right in future elections.