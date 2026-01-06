Protest in Visakhapatnam, India, condemning the US attack on Venezuela. Photo credi: CPI(M)

Various working-class organizations and left-wing political formations, including trade unions, students and farmers’ groups in different parts of Asia, issued condemnations of the US attack on Venezuela and the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

Large-scale protest marches were organized in various cities across the region demanding respect for Venezuela’s sovereignty and international laws. The protesters also demanded their respective governments take a clear stand against Washington’s attempts to establish its hegemony.

After deploying a large military contingent in the Caribbean and around the country for months, the US launched an illegal attack in Venezuela on Saturday, killing dozens of people (including Cuban guards), and kidnapped President Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

US President Donald Trump later announced that his country will run Venezuela from now onwards and use its natural resources in ways it desires.

India

Left parties in India: the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, and others issued a joint statement on Sunday 4 January, denouncing the US aggression.

They later criticized the Indian government’s timid response to the US violations of international law and Venezuela’s sovereignty and asked the Indian state to issue a strong condemnation and initiate diplomatic actions to pressure the Donald Trump administration to release Maduro immediately.

The Students Federation of India (SFI) rally in Hyderabad condemning the US bombing of Venezuela. Photo credit: SFI

The left parties called for nationwide day of protests on Sunday condemning the imperialist aggression and expressing solidarity with the people of Venezuela. Large scale rallies and protests were organized in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and several other major cities.

Left parties protested at Jantar Mantar in Delhi today against US aggression, and in solidarity with the people of #Venezuela. Polit Bureau member B V Raghavulu was also present.

Hands off Venezuela!

Thousands of workers participating in the Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU) conference in Visakhapatnam carried out a march on Saturday in the city immediately after hearing the news of the US attack on Venezuela.

Trade unionists from across India who are in Visakhapatnam for the All India Conference of the @cituhq protested the illegal US attack on #Venezuela and the kidnapping of elected President #NicolasMaduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.

Over 1,500 delegates and volunteers staged a march.

Marchers demanded the immediate release of Maduro and his wife and shouted slogans against US imperialism.

The left parties in India termed the US aggression “a blatant violation of the UN charter” and an attempt to “impose its hegemony over the entire world”.

They also questioned the threats issued to Cuba and Mexico by the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio of similar fate as Venezuela calling it American push to impose the “infamous Munro doctrine that treats the entire Western hemisphere as its backyard and run it writ.”

Meanwhile, police detained scores of protesters led by leaders of the left parties when they attempted to march towards the US consulate in Chennai on Monday.

#CPIM Control Commission Chairperson G. Ramakrishnan, the Secretaries of the North, Central, and South Chennai district committees, and party workers were detained in front of the US consulate in Chennai while protesting the Trump administration’s attack on #Venezuela and the… pic.twitter.com/2og1E4yZ30 — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) January 5, 2026

Bangladesh

Workers Party of Bangladesh (WPB) issued a statement condemning the US aggression against Venezuela, calling it illegal.

WPB “expresses its unwavering solidarity with the brotherly people of Venezuela, their constitutionally elected government of president Nicolas Maduro and the heroic Bolivarian Revolution in the face of the brazen and illegal military aggression perpetrated by the imperialist government of the US.”

The unilateral act of armed aggression against a sovereign nation, under the pretext of a fabricated “regime change” is a criminal act that recalls the darkest chapters of colonial intervention and sets a dangerous precedent for global peace,” WPB said in the statement.

Several other groups carried out a march in the capital Dhaka against the US attacks on Venezuela denouncing imperialism.

Nepal

“The real motive behind this aggression is the unlawful seizure of Venezuela’s strategic resources and attack on the political independence, and national sovereignty of Venezuela,” claimed a statement issued by Nepal-Venezuela friendship Association (NEVEFA) on Sunday.

“History has proved that imperialist interventions and attempts of so-called ‘regime change’ only causes suffering, instability, and prolonged conflict, but not peace and democracy,” it added.

The Nepali Communist Party also issued a statement expressing solidarity with the people of Venezuela.

Student organizations protested in front of the US embassy in Kathmandu against the military intervention in Venezuela. They demanded that the US respect the Venezuelan people’s right to self determination and stop interfering in their internal matters.

Malaysia

Parti Socialis Malaysia (the Socialist Party of Malaysia—PSM) claimed that by attacking Venezuela “the US once again revealed its true face, a global bully driven not by human rights or democracy, but by an insatiable greed for oil and minerals.”

“Venezuela’s only ‘crime’ in the eyes of Washington is its vast natural wealth, which the American empire now seeks to plunder by force.”

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Venezuela and their legitimately elected government. We reject all forms of foreign intervention, subversion, and regime change operations orchestrated by Washington and its allies,” PSM statement says.

Several other groups organized protests in Kuala Lumpur denouncing the US aggression.

Pakistan

“The reports of capturing president Maduro and his family should alarm everyone and is yet another example of how rogue imperialist states like the US and Israel operate without any accountability,” said Progressive Student Federation (PrSF) in a statement on Sunday.

Left-wing Haqook-e-Khalq Party (HKP) organized a public meeting in Lahore on Saturday condemning the US attacks and expressing solidarity with the Venezuelan people.

Several trade union organizations such as National Trade Union Federation (NTUF) organized marches and protests across the country in opposition to American aggression in Venezuela.

A large rally led by NTUF was held in Karachi. The protesters denounced the policies of the Donald Trump administration and demanded the immediate release of Maduro.

Indonesia, Philippines, South Korea

Large-scale marches and protest rallies were organized in several other countries in Asia against the US aggression in Venezuela.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers organized a rally in Manila, in the Philippines, on Sunday, expressing solidarity with the people of Venezuela and demanding the immediate release of Maduro.

Indonesia’s Non-Aligned Movement Youth Group (NAMYO) issued a statement denouncing US aggression in Venezuela and the kidnapping of Maduro and his wife, claiming the action violates the UN charter and other international laws.

In South Korea, a huge rally was organized on Monday demanding “US hands off Venezuela” and its natural resources. The protesters equated US attacks in Venezuela and the kidnapping of Maduro and his wife with piracy and demanded accountability for the violations of international laws.