Photo credit: Camilo Jimenez

“What the philosophers once knew as life has become the sphere of private existence and now of mere consumption, dragged along as an appendage of the process of material production, without autonomy or substance of its own.”

— Theodor W. Adorno

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You open your phone to relax. A few minutes pass, then twenty, then an hour. You haven't chosen anything in particular, and yet you haven't quite stopped either. When you finally look up, you feel neither rested nor entertained. Just vaguely depleted. This is a familiar and yet strange experience: we seek rest, and end up more exhausted.

We are accustomed to diagnosing alienation in the workplace. The relentless churn of productivity, the boss's gaze, the bullshit job, the weekend as a mere respite—this is the classic terrain of Marxist critique. The article linked here, by Adam Smith (no relation to the Scottish economist), performs a crucial pivot: it suggests that for the twenty-first-century subject, the most insidious form of alienation may no longer come from work, but from leisure itself. What if alienation today happens in the very time we imagine to be free?

The author is right to note that digital capitalism has perfected a new commodity called “attention,” and that our “free time” has become a frenetic, profit-generating scroll. However, attention in this economy is not a scarce resource like oil. It is now a compulsion—a kind of restless drive, endlessly circulating because it never finds its object. To simply call this “bad leisure” misses the deeper structure.

I want to focus on two tasks the article gestures toward but leaves under-explored: first, the need for liberation not from work as such but from the capitalist meaning of work; second, the possibility of a new social bond where work and leisure might become indistinguishable. Both tasks require us to understand how capitalism has re-engineered not just what we do, but what we want.

Beyond Work?

The article notes that Marx never imagined a world without labour, but one where labour is no longer alienated. As the article also makes clear, the standard counter-argument—that “no one “has a mind” to work’—is precisely the assumption that needs dismantling. Here, a detour through Jacques Lacan's late seminars—especially Seminar XVII: The Other Side of Psychoanalysis (1969—70)—can be illuminating. I've explored this at greater length in my book Unworkable (2021). Lacan, in dialogue (and tension) with Marxism, argued that capitalism is not merely a system of extraction but a specific discourse—the “capitalist discourse.”

For Lacan, the revolution performed by capitalism entailed short-circuiting the traditional master's discourse by refusing limits or lack (what Lacan calls “symbolic castration”). Capitalism tells the subject: you can have it all, you must enjoy! But the hidden cost of this ideological fantasy is precisely its opposite: “work” becomes sterile, unmoored from any intrinsic satisfaction.

Work today is no longer a site of social bond or craft; therefore it is no longer the site of jouissance (an attachment that makes life worth living). Instead, it becomes a commodity, a signifier of abstract exchangeability. For this reason, one might recast work in non-capitalist terms as what Lacan called savoir-faire: “know-how,” knowing how to deal with the signifier itself.

To be liberated, then, is not to stop working, but to break the symbolic chain that ties “work” exclusively to wage, productivity, equivalence, the market's valuation, and, increasingly, the unhindered structural violence of capital itself. And “alienated leisure” is what happens when even our non-work is captured by the same working logic: we scroll compulsively because we fall prey to the anxious promise of a plenitude that scrolling itself turns into a numbing activity.

Capitalism's genius was to replace symbolic obligation with the promise of private enjoyment through toil—but that promise is structurally broken, which is why we need ever more scrolling, ever more swiping, ever more “incentives” and distractions. And why we are not only never satisfied but also, increasingly, just bored and desensitised—despite the catastrophic turn of what I've called “emergency capitalism.” This is precisely the boredom Adorno recognised as leisure's bad conscience.

The Collapse of Work into Leisure

The article's most potent claim is that capitalism has not abolished work, but has instead redistributed it into leisure. Your phone is a tiny workplace. Adorno argued that in the bourgeois world, work has become independent of the working subject, and that leisure is nothing but a shadow of work. He saw that late capitalism does not simply exploit labour time; it colonises free time as labour time, turning leisure into recuperation—a nap for the productive machine.

But Adorno also offers a humbler hope. He distinguished between real leisure (activity chosen for its own sake, with its own internal difficulty and complexity, like playing an instrument or fishing or learning to play table-tennis) and the culture industry's pseudo-leisure (passive consumption). The article's metaphor of “human fracking” names the violence of this extraction: attention is not just diverted but shattered, each fragment sold back to us as choice.

Crucially, Adorno argued that work ceases to be alienated only when it begins to resemble authentic leisure: when the carpenter does not feel she is “working” any more than the critic does when writing. This is the condition Marx's idyll captures: hunting and criticising are indistinguishable because both resonate with Friedrich Schiller's idea of play as the state in which a human being is fully human—absorbed and self-justifying.

A New Social Bond

The article ends with a worry: that we are losing the very capacity for such slow, luxurious attention. In this respect, recognising “alienated leisure” is the first act of dis-alienation. If the capitalist signification of work can be broken, and if we can re-imagine labour as indistinguishable from leisured creation, then we begin to glimpse a social bond not based on competition for wages or attention, but on shared doing: on making, thinking, and creating together without the pressure of exchange, and without the violence of implosive capitalism. The task is not to escape work, but to destroy the signifier that turns it into a curse.