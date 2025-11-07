Savage Minds

Savage Minds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Geoff Bower's avatar
Geoff Bower
2h

We appreciate your excellent article on that subject, Binoy. Well done.

I do recall one cute fact posited (thank you) by another strategist regarding nuclear powered submarines: the reactor takes in sea water for secondary cooling and emits a plume of very hot water behind it. This should be able to be detected by remote sensing if the acoustic sensors placed in sea routes haven't already spotted the sub. Satellite or surveillance aircraft or drones should be capable of pinpointing the hot source.

The best protection against a possible aggressor may well be to avoid provocations by our Island continent and show our neutrality. Sadly US bases in Australia include Stirling and Henderson which are about 30 Km from our front door in Western Australia!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Savage Minds
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture